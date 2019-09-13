For the second week in a row, the Galt High football team started off slow before coming back with a 21-12 win over Valley High at Cosumnes River College.
In fact, the Warriors (3-1) have fallen behind early in all four of their games this season.
“We made some adjustments at halftime,” Galt coach Tim Cobleigh said, “and they decided they wanted to play some football in the second half, which is kind of becoming their thing.”
Valley took a 12-0 first-half lead on a pair of broken plays, starting with a fumble recovery on a sack that Galt’s players took for a dead play. But Valley ran it back for the opening score. The second score came on a punt return.
With the scores coming from Valley’s defense and special teams, Galt’s defense allowed no points.
“Defense is stepping up. They’re getting the job done,” Cobleigh said. “Offensively though, we started the game with a sophomore on the offensive line due to an injury and a suspension, and they were big, strong and fast, and we just had to make some adjustments.”
Running back Kenny Tran put Galt on the board first with a touchdown, and quarterback Robert Bulahan Jr. scored two touchdowns on the ground to put the Warriors on top. Defensive back Bryan Velasco sealed the game with an interception, which he ran back to the 5-yard line to allow Galt to kneel out the victory.
With last week’s 49-35 win over Linden (Galt trailed 28-14 early in the third quarter of that one), Galt has a team that doesn’t back down from a deficit.
“That’s nice, too. I like it,” Cobleigh said. “If this is how we’re going to do it, this is how we’re going to do it.”
Chavez 47, Tokay 20
The Titans scored early and often in Friday’s rout over Tokay in Stockton.
“We didn’t do a lot right. We’re just not tackling well right now, so we’re not playing good defense,” Tokay coach Michael Holst said. “It’s tough, and we’re struggling to do some things offensively that would make us better.”
Despite the lopsided final score, the Tigers got on the board first, with a rushing touchdown from running back Joseph Filippini. Chavez answered quickly, and put 18 points on the board before Ty Didonato struck for Tokay with a 61-yard touchdown run. By halftime, Chavez led 26-13.
One last touchdown pass from Didonato, who took over under center late in the game, to receiver Colby Baker wasn’t enough to keep pace with Chavez, which ran away to send Tokay to a 1-3 record.
“It’s not where we want to be, but where we deserve to be currently,” Holst said. “The big thing is we felt like we competed last week, doing things you need to do. We don’t feel like we competed well this week. Number 1 on the priority list is we need to tackle better. That’s ultimately my job, so I have coach up the tackling better.”
Bear River 44, Liberty Ranch 21
Four Tre Maronic touchdowns in the first half for Bear River — three rushing and one passing score to Jacob Ayestaran — put this one out of reach for the Hawks.
Bear River had 34 points on the board before Liberty Ranch was able to score, though the Hawks did have two rushing touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.
Isiah Ricci added a 21-yard pass to Gabriel Simoes-Ojeda late in the game.