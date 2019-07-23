The Lodi 14-year-old all-star baseball team survived its first elimination game in the Babe Ruth Pacific Southwest Regional on Tuesday.
The Lodi squad shut out Carbon out of the Southern Utah District with a 10-0 score, and will face the Northern California team, Novato, today in Santa Maria. Novato dropped a 3-0 decision to the Southern California No. 1 team, Torrance.
Gianni Casazza went four innings against Carbon, with one hit allowed and three strikeouts. Dylan Bartlett finished the last two innings, with two hits and two strikeouts.
At the plate, Lodi had four extra-base hits, with a triple from Auston Schmierer and doubles from J.T. Anderson, Dylan Evans and Bubba Stout. Schmierer added three RBIs, Anderson was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run, Evans was 2-for-3 with a run, Bartlett had three walks and two runs, Stout had an RBI and a run, Matt Oliver had a single and two RBIs, Casazza had a single, and Tank Ramos had a single and two runs.
Lodi and Novato will play at 9 a.m. today.