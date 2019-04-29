Lodi High’s boys golf team fell short of the top spot at the Tri-City Athletic League Tournament on Monday at Swenson Golf Course, but the Flames still claimed the league title.
Lodi shot 398 as a team to place second in the tournament, behind Lincoln’s 388. St. Mary’s pulled up in third place with a 405.
The league tournament counts as a match against the rest of the teams in the league’s final standings, and Lodi entered the day with a 9-1 record, tied with St. Mary’s. Lincoln had lost twice to both, and was 6-4.
“Winning the tournament wasn’t at all anything we even talked about. Our objective was to beat St. Mary’s and win the league title,” Lodi coach Jim Staal said. “They had threesomes, one of our kid, one Lincoln kid, one St. Mary’s kid. So since it was up against St. Mary’s for the league title, everybody just concentrated on beating the kid they were with. We were very happy to win it.”
St. Mary’s William Bensch and Lincoln’s Tsunami Ueda tied for the low individual score with 75 on the par-72 course. Lodi’s Jake Aberle shot a 76, with teammates Ethan Korock and Jack LeBaron carding 77s, Trevor Topham with an 83 and Rhett Hill with an 86.
Jaren Uch scored a 77 for Lincoln, followed by Owen Deguzman and Seb Ourthiague with 78s and Dylan Loth with an 80.
Jack Guidi and Kevin Armknecht had 81s for St. Mary’s, followed by James Anunciacion at 83 and Nick Kirk at 85.
Lodi finished with a league record of 13-2, with St. Mary’s 12-3 and Lincoln 11-4. The TCAL sends two teams to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I Tournament, but a new rule also qualifies any team that shoots below 400 in its league tournament, so Lincoln has also secured a team spot.
Another twist? The TCAL also sends the top six individuals not on a qualifying team, and five of those were Tracy golfers (Marc Mariano at 78, Nate Shoup at 80, Brandon Moss at 81, Jared Aarvig at 86 and Justin Misfeldt at 87), giving the TCAL effectively four teams that are qualified to the Division I tournament.
Tokay’s Cameron Robles accounted for the other individual qualifying spot, with a 78.
Tokay High placed fifth at the TCAL Tournament with a 480, and West drew up the rear at 634.