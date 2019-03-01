Alex Patterson

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Baseball

College: UC Santa Barbara

Patterson, a senior right-handed pitcher, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Gauchos’ 14-0 victory over Hartford, with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit.

Mason Blansett

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Whittier

Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single and a run in the Poets’ 7-3 victory over Redlands on Friday, then had a single in an 8-1 loss to Redlands on Saturday.

Brett Young

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Delta State (Miss.)

Young, a senior center fielder, contributed in all three wins of a three-game series against Union University (Tenn.), with a single and a walk in a 7-0 win, a run in an 8-1 win and a single, two walks and a run in a 5-0 win, then went to work in a two-game series against Arkansas Tech, with a walk and a run in a 9-2 victory, and a 2-for-5 day with an RBI and a run in a 6-4 loss.

Chad Plath

High school: Lodi

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Plath, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, pitched two-thirds of an inning in a 6-2 loss to Illinois Wesleyan, allowing an inherited run to score while allowing no hits.

Jaime Quesada

High school: Tokay

Sport: Baseball

College: Greenville (Il.)

Quesada, a freshman infielder, scored a run as a pinch runner against Illinois Wesleyan, then had a single, a walk and an RBI in the second game of the double-header, a 12-2 loss.

Jessica Hartwell

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Texas Tech

Hartwell, a senior infielder, had three walks and a run in a 5-0 win over No. 17 Oregon, then went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run in a 7-0 win over San Diego State.

Bradi Kooyman

High school: Elliot

Sport: Softball

College: Pacific

Kooyman, a junior infielder, went 2-for-3 with a double in an 8-0 loss to Oregon State, then had a single, a walk and a run in a 4-2 win over California Baptist.

Abbie Lewis

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, contributed in a pair of double-headers last week, with two walks and a run in an 11-3 loss to Southern Oregon, a single and an RBI in a 3-2 victory later that day, then was 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a 19-1 loss to Oregon Institute of Technology, and was 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-1 loss later that day.

Lauren Garoutte

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: William Jessup

Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a single in the victory over Southern Oregon.

Korina Krueg

High school: Tokay

Sport: Softball

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Krueg, a senior shortstop, went 2-for-4 with a double in a 5-1 loss to CSU-Dominguez Hills, added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and two stolen bases in a 3-2 victory over CSUDH on Saturday. She added a walk and a run in the final game of the CSUDH series, a 5-4 loss. In a two-game series against Holy Names, both victories, Krueg had a single, two RBIs and a run in the first game, and went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs in the second.

Celina Maberto

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Glenville State (W.Va.)

Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, started the Pioneers’ second game of the season, a 3-2 win over Indiana University-Penn., with four hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts, then pitched a shutout in a 4-0 win over Alderson Broaddus, allowing four hits and three strikeouts.

Brad Reeves

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: Arizona

Reeves, a junior, finished 55th in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, with a 3-over 219 over the three-day tournament.

Adam Gotelli

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Life Pacific

Gotelli, a junior guard, had six points and three assists in a 79-70 loss to San Diego Christian.

David Lerma

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Maranatha Baptist

Lerma, a senior guard, had 10 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in an 81-51 win over Emmaus in the NCCAA North Region Semifinals, then had six points, four rebounds and three assists in a 72-58 win over Moody in the North Region Championships. Up next for the Sabercats is the NCCAA Division II Nationals.

Monica Valenzuela

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Holy Names

Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had three points and two rebounds in a 95-52 loss to Dominican.

Jalen Valverde

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Valverde, a sophomore guard, had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 79-74 loss to Sacramento on Feb. 22.

Jimmy Beltz

High school: Elliot

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Beltz, a freshman guard, had nine points, two rebounds and two assists against Sacramento.

Spencer Monteiro

High school: Lodi

Sport: Basketball

College: Delta

Monteiro, a sophomore forward, had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against Sacramento.

Kayley Rocha

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Cosumnes River

Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in a 7-1 loss to Delta on Saturday, then went 2-for-3 in the second game of the double-header, a 6-1 loss.

Jordyn Farren

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Softball

College: Sacramento City

Farren, a freshman catcher, had a single, a walk and a run in a 9-5 loss to Fresno on Sunday.

Shelby Featherston

High school: Lodi

Sport: Softball

College: Santa Barbara CC

Featherston, a freshman designated hitter, had a single in a 6-2 win over Long Beach, then belted a two-run home run in the first inning of a 7-2 loss to Fullerton. In Tuesday’s 14-9 win over Allan Hancock, Featherson went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs.

Ethan Torres

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Torres, a freshman pitcher, pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 12-11 loss to Merced on Feb. 21, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Mark Aubrey

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Cosumnes River

Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to Merced on Saturday.

Trevor Arntson

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Baseball

College: Sacramento City

Arntson, a freshman pitcher, hurled a scoreless inning of relief in a 15-3 win over Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. In Thursday’s win over Cosumnes River, he had another scoreless inning, with one hit and one walk.

