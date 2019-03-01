Alex Patterson
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Baseball
College: UC Santa Barbara
Patterson, a senior right-handed pitcher, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in the Gauchos’ 14-0 victory over Hartford, with two strikeouts, no walks and one hit.
Mason Blansett
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Whittier
Blansett, a senior second baseman, had a single and a run in the Poets’ 7-3 victory over Redlands on Friday, then had a single in an 8-1 loss to Redlands on Saturday.
Brett Young
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Delta State (Miss.)
Young, a senior center fielder, contributed in all three wins of a three-game series against Union University (Tenn.), with a single and a walk in a 7-0 win, a run in an 8-1 win and a single, two walks and a run in a 5-0 win, then went to work in a two-game series against Arkansas Tech, with a walk and a run in a 9-2 victory, and a 2-for-5 day with an RBI and a run in a 6-4 loss.
Chad Plath
High school: Lodi
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Plath, a freshman pitcher and first baseman, pitched two-thirds of an inning in a 6-2 loss to Illinois Wesleyan, allowing an inherited run to score while allowing no hits.
Jaime Quesada
High school: Tokay
Sport: Baseball
College: Greenville (Il.)
Quesada, a freshman infielder, scored a run as a pinch runner against Illinois Wesleyan, then had a single, a walk and an RBI in the second game of the double-header, a 12-2 loss.
Jessica Hartwell
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Texas Tech
Hartwell, a senior infielder, had three walks and a run in a 5-0 win over No. 17 Oregon, then went 2-for-3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run in a 7-0 win over San Diego State.
Bradi Kooyman
High school: Elliot
Sport: Softball
College: Pacific
Kooyman, a junior infielder, went 2-for-3 with a double in an 8-0 loss to Oregon State, then had a single, a walk and a run in a 4-2 win over California Baptist.
Abbie Lewis
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Lewis, a sophomore outfielder, contributed in a pair of double-headers last week, with two walks and a run in an 11-3 loss to Southern Oregon, a single and an RBI in a 3-2 victory later that day, then was 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a 19-1 loss to Oregon Institute of Technology, and was 2-for-4 with a stolen base in a 4-1 loss later that day.
Lauren Garoutte
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: William Jessup
Garoutte, a senior outfielder, had a single in the victory over Southern Oregon.
Korina Krueg
High school: Tokay
Sport: Softball
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Krueg, a senior shortstop, went 2-for-4 with a double in a 5-1 loss to CSU-Dominguez Hills, added a 2-for-3 day with an RBI and two stolen bases in a 3-2 victory over CSUDH on Saturday. She added a walk and a run in the final game of the CSUDH series, a 5-4 loss. In a two-game series against Holy Names, both victories, Krueg had a single, two RBIs and a run in the first game, and went 2-for-3 with a triple, two RBIs and four runs in the second.
Celina Maberto
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Glenville State (W.Va.)
Maberto, a sophomore pitcher, started the Pioneers’ second game of the season, a 3-2 win over Indiana University-Penn., with four hits, two runs, no walks and two strikeouts, then pitched a shutout in a 4-0 win over Alderson Broaddus, allowing four hits and three strikeouts.
Brad Reeves
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: Arizona
Reeves, a junior, finished 55th in the John Burns Intercollegiate in Hawaii, with a 3-over 219 over the three-day tournament.
Adam Gotelli
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Life Pacific
Gotelli, a junior guard, had six points and three assists in a 79-70 loss to San Diego Christian.
David Lerma
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Maranatha Baptist
Lerma, a senior guard, had 10 points, five assists, five rebounds and three steals in an 81-51 win over Emmaus in the NCCAA North Region Semifinals, then had six points, four rebounds and three assists in a 72-58 win over Moody in the North Region Championships. Up next for the Sabercats is the NCCAA Division II Nationals.
Monica Valenzuela
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Holy Names
Valenzuela, a sophomore guard, had three points and two rebounds in a 95-52 loss to Dominican.
Jalen Valverde
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Valverde, a sophomore guard, had 11 points, four assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 79-74 loss to Sacramento on Feb. 22.
Jimmy Beltz
High school: Elliot
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Beltz, a freshman guard, had nine points, two rebounds and two assists against Sacramento.
Spencer Monteiro
High school: Lodi
Sport: Basketball
College: Delta
Monteiro, a sophomore forward, had 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against Sacramento.
Kayley Rocha
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Cosumnes River
Rocha, a freshman outfielder, had a single and a run in a 7-1 loss to Delta on Saturday, then went 2-for-3 in the second game of the double-header, a 6-1 loss.
Jordyn Farren
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Softball
College: Sacramento City
Farren, a freshman catcher, had a single, a walk and a run in a 9-5 loss to Fresno on Sunday.
Shelby Featherston
High school: Lodi
Sport: Softball
College: Santa Barbara CC
Featherston, a freshman designated hitter, had a single in a 6-2 win over Long Beach, then belted a two-run home run in the first inning of a 7-2 loss to Fullerton. In Tuesday’s 14-9 win over Allan Hancock, Featherson went 3-for-5 with a triple, three RBIs and two runs.
Ethan Torres
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Torres, a freshman pitcher, pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief in a 12-11 loss to Merced on Feb. 21, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out two.
Mark Aubrey
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Cosumnes River
Aubrey, a sophomore catcher, had a single and an RBI in an 8-5 loss to Merced on Saturday.
Trevor Arntson
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Baseball
College: Sacramento City
Arntson, a freshman pitcher, hurled a scoreless inning of relief in a 15-3 win over Mt. San Antonio College on Saturday. In Thursday’s win over Cosumnes River, he had another scoreless inning, with one hit and one walk.
Do you know of a local athlete who has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.