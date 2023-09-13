The Flames swept all but the No. 1 singles spot to earn an 8-1 victory over St. Mary’s on Tuesday.
At No. 2 singles, Savannah Chinchiola defeated June Kobrin 6-1, 6-7, 6-4; Emma Stilwell defeated Kara Cardona 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3, Hannah Larson beat Katie Rore 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, Hanna Hoopman beat Charlie Nelson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5, and Keara Shoup beat Aubrey Jomanas 5-7, 6-1, 10-4 at No. 6.
At No. 1, St. Mary’s Parker Orlando beat Lodi’s Sydney Freisen 6-1, 6-0.
Lodi swept the doubles matches, with Nicole Laniero and Hailey Davis winning 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1, Nyla Haynie and Taylor Hullstrom winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2, and Reese Kelley and Sammy Cooney winning 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
Varsity girls: Lodi 17, St. Mary’s 5
The Flames started off league play with an important victory on Tuesday, with 6 goals from Emily Engle, 5 from Morial Schmierer, and 1 each from Morgan Vice, Laine Woodard, Ava Sepulveda and Madison Broughton.
In goal, Kylie Richardson tallied 7 saves as Lodi improved to 2-0 overall, and 1-0 in TCAL play.
Lodi’s boys lost 14-12 to fall to 1-3 this season.
Varsity: Tokay 298, West 322
The Tigers notched their first TCAL victory on Tuesday with a win over West.
Kiera Eastwood led Tokay with a 47, followed by Krystina Lopez at 57, Mary Machado at 60, Margaret Machado at 64, Vanessa Valdivia at 70 and Izabell Logan at 72.
Tokay is 2-4 overall, and 1-3 in league matches.
Aria Khan threw for two touchdowns and ran for another in Tuesday’s victory, which kept Tokay among the top tier of the TCAL standings.
Khan completed 19 of 28 passes for 223 yards, finding Jayda Perez and Christina Ochoa in the end zone. Perez finished with 5 carries for 58 yards and a score on the ground, and had 9 catches for 92 yards. Maliah Gomez led the defense with 6 tackles, and Kayleen Tuavao picked off a pass.
The Tigers (5-3-2, 5-2 TCAL) will host West today.
The Flames bounced back from a rivalry loss last week to shut out West on Tuesday. Lodi (8-2-1, 4-1 TCAL) will play at Central Catholic today.
