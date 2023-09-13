The Flames swept all but the No. 1 singles spot to earn an 8-1 victory over St. Mary’s on Tuesday.

At No. 2 singles, Savannah Chinchiola defeated June Kobrin 6-1, 6-7, 6-4; Emma Stilwell defeated Kara Cardona 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3, Hannah Larson beat Katie Rore 6-2, 6-0 at No. 4, Hanna Hoopman beat Charlie Nelson 6-2, 6-1 at No. 5, and Keara Shoup beat Aubrey Jomanas 5-7, 6-1, 10-4 at No. 6.

Recommended for you