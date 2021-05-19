David Witte
The Lodi High boys and girls wrestling teams were both victorious over Tracy on Tuesday, with the Lodi boys winning 40-16 and the Lodi girls winning 45-0.
The girls match, with a lot of forfeits from an incomplete Tracy team, had four matches, all of which Lodi won.
The Flames’ Pamela Decko (113-pound division), Anna Rodriguez (133) and Leiana LaLonde scored victories by pin, but Jocelyn Shelley at 123 had a much closer match, holding off her opponent for a 6-4 victory.
In the boys match, Lodi’s standouts were Hunter Ward (162), Adam Schallberger (172), Brock Shipley (184) and Felipe DeMatos (222).
Girls basketball: Tracy 59, Lodi 53
Reese Hohenthaner led the Flames with 22 points in Tuesday’s loss to the Bulldogs, and added three rebounds. Annette Vasquez added 12 points, four boards, five steals and three assists.
Angelina Fugazi added seven points and sox rebounds, Vivianne Fugazi had six points and six rebounds, Savannah Head had four points, nine rebounds and five steals, and Madison Kautz Johnson had two points and two boards.
Lodi is 1-4 in TCAL play.
JV girls basketball: Tracy 46, Lodi 34
Sammy Lang led the Tigers with 11 points in Tuesday’s loss, along with seven each from Norah Mayer and Kiah Aitken, three from Zoe Aitken, and two each from Malia Uhlrich, Merry Ferro and Janie Schallberger.