The heat wave that settled over California this week has disrupted all facets of life, and among them is the life of high school athletics.
While most football teams around the area move practices indoors, other outdoor sports have had practices canceled and matches pushed back.
The Tri-City Athletic League was supposed to hold its first league cross country meet of the season on Wednesday at Lodi Lake, but that meet is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday. The school’s golf team pushed today’s match against Lincoln back to Sept. 21 and has canceled all practices.
“It’s tough. You don’t want anybody to get heat exhaustion or worse,” said Lodi golf coach Tara Staal. “It’s scary. It’s hot out there, and if you’re not hydrating all day, which some of the kids don’t, it can be a problem.”
Hydration is also something important to Lodi cross country coach Dylan Silva, who has been holding split practices at 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. this week. Runners who can’t make the morning session have a second option in the evening.
“With running, we’re used to running in high 90s, 100-degree weather, and with running, you have to hydrate, so we’re on the kids about staying hydrated,” Silva said. “We saw this heat wave coming, so we’re even more on the kids about you have to drink water, hydrate, hydrate.”
One unexpected benefit? The morning practice during the heat wave has been cooler than the temperatures the team normally practices under.
“All last month it’s been in the 90s, and so at the morning practice it’s like 76,” Silva said.
Over on the football fields, both Lodi and Tokay have held night practices all week. Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said the team waited on Tuesday evening until the temperature dropped to 100.
“Our athletic director told us, if it’s 103 or above, I don’t want you guys out in the heat. That was our directive,” Rhoads said. “We were in meetings from 6 to 7. Normally would be in meetings for 45 minutes. About 7 it was 103 and by 7:15 it was 100, so we started a little later than usual.”
Rhoads added that the team has extra canopies on the sidelines, and is keeping water next to where each drill takes place.
“Kids don’t realize that by the time you’re thirsty, it’s too late. You should have been drinking water hours ago,” Staal said. “We have water stations around campus, and I encourage the kids to keep a water bottle with them and drink water all day.”
Both Lodi and Tokay have football games on Friday in the Sacramento area, with Tokay playing at West Park in Roseville and Lodi playing Franklin High at Cosumnes Oaks High in Elk Grove.
Lodi coach George Duenas said the JV game has been moved to Thursday at 7:30, the slot usually taken by the freshman team, which has a bye. The varsity game will be played Friday at 7:30 p.m.
Tokay’s games have all been pushed back an hour — the freshman game tonight is at 7 p.m. instead of 6 p.m., the JV game on Friday is at 6 p.m., and the varsity game starts at 8:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, in Loomis, a Del Oro parent’s players told the Sacramento Bee their son was hospitalized after collapsing during practice on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the heat is not the only thing teams have to contend with — Liberty Ranch’s game at Bear Creek has been moved away from Grass Valley due to unhealthy air quality from wildfire smoke. The game will be played in Galt, with an 8 p.m. start for the heat, with no junior-varsity game before that.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity — Folsom 3,Lodi 1
The Flames wanted tough opponents in the preseason, and they got one on Tuesday in a 25-17, 25-15, 20-25, 25-19 loss to Folsom.
Grace Culler led Lodi with 14 assists and 14 digs, Norah Mayer and Julianna Hammer had 6 kills and 2 blocks each, and Charlie Jacobson had 9 digs and 3 aces.
JV — Lodi 2, Folsom 1
The Flames stayed undefeated with a 25-17, 21-25, 15-8 victory on Tuesday.
Kamdyn Scheiss had 5 kills, 6 aces, 2 assists and 6 digs, Sophie Marler had 4 kills, and Sophi Mayer had 3 kills as Lodi improved to 5-0.
Freshmen — Folsom 2, Lodi 0
Holly Reich had 14 digs and 3 aces as the Flames lost 25-20, 25-23 on Tuesday. Sienna Lee added 8 digs, Taylor Blank had 3 aces, and Presley Biegler had 3 aces, 4 digs and 4 assists as Lodi dropped to 3-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.