The night? Rivalry night. The records? Irrelevant. The teams? Battle-tested and prepared.
It’s Week 10 of high school football in the Sac-Joaquin Section, and that means it’s rivalry time. Tonight, Lodi will host Tokay at the Grape Bowl, and Liberty Ranch will host Galt at Hawk Stadium.
Most of these teams have had their ups and downs during the long season, with Liberty Ranch the exception. Not to say there haven’t been tests for the Hawks, but they come into tonight’s game with a 9-0 record and a chance at a rare undefeated regular season.
The speed bumps have been more severe for Lodi (6-3, 1-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League) and Tokay (4-5, 1-3). Lodi saw its hopes for a high playoff seed evaporate in last week’s 23-7 loss to Tracy. Now the Flames find themselves needing a win against their cross-town rivals.
“You know, we're still sitting pretty nice for the playoffs,” Lodi coach George Duenas said. “A win Friday guarantees us. Lose, and we have to wait and see.”
Tokay enters on a three-game slide after running the gauntlet of Tracy (45-26 loss), Lincoln (49-44 loss) and St. Mary’s (38-7 loss). The playoffs aren’t a sure thing for the Tigers, and a win would go a long way toward that bid. Maxpreps.com had Lodi as Division II’s No. 9 seed in its latest bracket projections, with Tokay on the outside.
“Last year Chavez got in with a 4-6 record to the division II playoffs,” said Tokay coach Collin Rhoads. “So we’re going to have to get some help. We could play spoiler with them, and give ourselves a fighting chance.”
But win or lose, the Tigers have shown a penchant for stubbornly competing for all 48 minutes of those games.
“We’ve been through a lot this year with injuries, with that game that got canceled, the suspensions, so this one means a lot to them,” Rhoads said. “To get this win after all they’ve been through would be something special.”
Lodi’s strength on offense, as is custom, is its run game, with the three-headed monster of running backs Kaiden Merryman, Bubba Stout and Maceo McDowell. Tokay’s strength on defense is its front seven, which has caused problems for opposing ground games all season.
“We’ve just gotta stay on our blocks. Last week we felt we weren't executing like we can. If we execute, they're going to have a hard time stopping us,” Duenas said. “But they also got kids that play hard on defense. It won't be given to us, they've shown they have some pride and play hard.”
Tokay is no slouch on offense as well. After losing starting quarterback Timmy Karagounis in the fourth game of the season, senior running back Zack Filippini took over, and the offense has solidified as the season progressed.
“We’ve got to take care of the ball. We’ve got to limit their stud ball carriers, get off the field on third and fourth down when we’re on defense, and we’ve got to be able to convert third and fourth downs on offense,” Rhoads said. “This is another game that’s going to be won or lost in the trenches. They do some stuff differently every game that they show. We have to be ready.”
Filippini was injured last week after being thrown to the ground, but said after the game it was a stinger and he would play in the rivalry game. Rhoads said Thursday he wasn’t sure if Filippini would play, saying he was day-to-day, as was receiver Marcus Castro.
Last year’s game was a 49-0 Lodi shutout, something that is not likely to be repeated.
“No, they do a good job moving the ball,” Duenas said. “They've been playing hard offensively, No. 3 (Barrett Crosby) runs hard, Filippini has done a great job coming in and taking over the offense, so we have to be ready.”
Rivalry aside, Lodi doesn’t want to enter the playoffs on a two-game losing streak after starting the season 5-0.
“We don't want to go into the playoffs with a sour taste in our mouths,” Duenas said. “This is going to be a playoff atmosphere, so we just have to execute.”
Rivalry not aside, the last week of the regular season has been huge since Lodi joined Tokay in the TCAL nearly a decade ago. Both coaches said practice has picked up this week.
“This is a different feel during this week. Every year it’s like this,” Rhoads said. “The intensity gets up, there’s longer speeches after practice. Lots of guys practicing today, could be their last practice. You know, we could be practicing next week.”
Duenas said win or lose, the Lodi-Tokay game is always the one that gets talked about years later.
“They understand, uh, yes. If you're not excited to play this game, then you shouldn't be playing,” Duenas said. “There’s not much you have to say. It's very exciting for the kids.”
Liberty Ranch vs. Galt
In the other rivalry game in the area, Galt High (2-7, 0-4 in the Sierra Valley Conference) faces a tall task against Liberty Ranch (9-0, 4-0).
The Warriors started the season 2-0, but have lost seven straight, and are coming off two straight shutout losses — 54-0 against Bradshaw Christian last week, and 56-0 against El Dorado the week before.
Liberty Ranch, meanwhile, set down Union Mine 23-6 last week and Bradshaw 42-14 the week before.
The Hawks have a formidable running game centered around running back Arthur Draeger, who has piled up 1,521 yards and 25 touchdowns. Quarterback Kymani Fenika had an additional 558 rushing yards and 11 scores, and Gavin O’Brien has 598 yards and 6 touchdowns.
Galt’s offense is centered around quarterback Cole Erman, who has 1,014 passing yards on 95-of-173 passing, with 10 touchdowns, while adding 657 yards and 7 touchdowns on the ground.
Another area where Liberty Ranch hangs its hat is its turnover margin of 19-8 — the Hawks have given up six fumbles and thrown two interceptions, while their defense has picked up 12 fumbles and snagged seven interceptions, often at key points in their closer games.
