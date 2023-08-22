Round 1 went to Lodi.
Lodi and Tokay’s flag football teams opened their seasons, and their programs, against each other on Tuesday, with Lodi winning 13-7.
Round 1 went to Lodi.
Lodi and Tokay’s flag football teams opened their seasons, and their programs, against each other on Tuesday, with Lodi winning 13-7.
The teams were scoreless at halftime after trading a pair of interceptions on the 80-yard field. The game is played in two 20-minute halves with the clock running until the final two minutes.
Emma Fuentes scored both of Lodi’s touchdowns, catching a 3-yard pass from quarterback Janie Schallberger with about 11:30 remaining.
The teams appeared the trade interceptions again, but Tokay’s was negated by a penalty. A play later, Fuentes took the handoff, found room on the left side, and took off for a 28-yard touchdown.
Tokay found success on the final drive of the game, with quarterback Alia Khan finding a target in the end zone.
Schallberger completed 7 of 17 passes for 65 yards, with four completions and 24 yards to Lauren Shinn. Khan completed 9 of 20 passes for 95 yards, with Jayda Perez catching six of them for 63 yards. Perez left late in the game with a lower leg injury.
On Thursday, Lodi hosts Tracy at the Grape Bowl, and Tokay plays at St. Mary’s.
