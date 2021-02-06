The Big Game is upon us.
The show. The spectacle.
Some may forget that between all the fanfare and commercials, the wings and seven-layer dip, an actual game will be played on Sunday.
It’s the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, who rallied to defeat the 49ers last year, against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who return to the game led by Super Bowl mainstays Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.
Who do you have? The elder Bucs or the young buck?
Brady, the 43-year-old from San Mateo, became arguably the most successful quarterback in NFL history with six championships over his 20-year career with the New England Patriots. He left the icy Northeast for the sunny climes of Florida in 2020, and was joined by his long-time partner in crime, tight end Rob Gronkowski. The Bucs and coach Bruce Arians gathered a team around him, and now he’s back for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.
On the other side is the defending champion Chiefs, which rallied from a 20-10 deficit in last year’s game to beat the 49ers 31-20. With fourth-year star Patrick Mahomes under center and Pro-Bowlers Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill at his side, Kansas City’s high-flying offense has not let them down.
I asked around, inside the newsroom and outside, to see what the feeling is about Sunday’s game.
Two local football coaches are on the same page — Tokay’s Michael Holst and Galt’s Tim Cobleigh both have Tampa Bay penciled in as the winner.
“Buccaneers will be the winner,” Cobleigh said via email. “Defense is playing lights out right now and that is what it takes to win Championships. And the vast experience of Tom Brady has their offense clicking.”
Holst also likes the Buccaneers’ defense.
“I’m going with the Bucs to win (partially out of spite though since the Chiefs beat my Niners last year),” Holst wrote. “Also, I think the Bucs defense will play well, especially with injury issues up front for the Chiefs offensive line. Their pass rush with Shaq (Barrett), JPP (Jason Pierre-Paul) and (Ndamukong) Suh can generate pressure. (Devin) White and (Lavonte) David are studs and Tampa gets (Antoine) Winfield Jr. back. It might be enough to hold the Chiefs to points in the 20s.”
Inside the newsroom, sentiment is mixed, with News Writer Wes Bowers siding with the Bucs and Editor Scott Howell taking up the cause of the Chiefs.
“I can't stand Tom Brady, and I'd love to see KC win, but he's 6-3 in the Super Bowl,” Bowers said.
Howell had trouble looking past the Chiefs’ dismantling of the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship two weeks ago, noting that the Bills were probably the hottest team in the league going into the game, a 38-24 Chiefs victory.
“I love the legacy implications of this matchup,” Howell said. “No quarterback has been better than Patrick Mahomes in the first three years under center. If he can outduel Tom Brady and claim back-to-back championships at the age of 25, it plants the seed that he could do the seemingly impossible — challenge Brady’s six Super Bowl rings. It would also set the stage for the Chiefs’ pursuit of a historic three-peat, something never accomplished during the Super Bowl era.
“With all that said, they don’t call the 43-year-old Brady the GOAT for no reason. Playing in an unfathomable 10th Super Bowl, Brady would further distance himself from the pack with a seventh ring. And to win one in his first season away from Bill Belichick and New England — with a franchise in Tampa Bay that hadn’t made the playoffs since 2007 before his arrival — would only solidify his greatness.
“After watching Kansas City destroy a Buffalo team that was riding a hot streak into the AFC championship game, I can’t pick against Mahomes and the Chiefs.”
Let’s not forget, by the way, to remember those with no interest in the game at all. News-Sentinel Advertising Director Dora Sieber has already declared Sunday’s winner — her planting beds.
“I have four new succulents to plant, weeding to do and minor trimming to take care of. All in all, a win-win for team Sieber,” she quipped. “Sorry, I don't even know who's playing!”
I was torn for a while on this one. I can say that, contrary to my wife’s wishes, my planting beds will not be winning this weekend.
As for the game, I just can’t bet against Brady, especially now that he’s on a team with a defense. Remember when Bill Belichick used to string together a Patriots defense with duct tape and chewing gum and they’d still manage to win games?
It should be an epic matchup, though I do have to remember to temper my expectations after that Rams-Patriots Super Bowl a few years back. What a stinker. But even if it is a snoozefest, I’ll be making a big pot of gumbo, and that will turn any day into a good one.
So enjoy the game and the festivities, and stay safe.