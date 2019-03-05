In an area non-league boys golf match at Woodbridge Golf and Country on Tuesday, Lodi edged Liberty Ranch 225-283
Ethan Korock fired a 3 under-34 for Lodi (2-0) during the par-37 match. Fitz Wells followed at 44, Ryan Chraska 46, Ryan Steyle 50 and Christian Toy 51.
Brady Roenspie had a 49 for Liberty Ranch (0-1). Adam Lima followed at 52, Isaac Lima 57, Jesus 58 and Jorge Otedura 67.
COMPETITIVE CHEER
Lodi vs. WSCA and McNair
The Flames host two teams for separate matches on Tuesday, with Western Sierra Collegiate Academy beating Lodi 6-2 and McNair beating Lodi 8-4.
McNair also defeated Western Sierra 7-4. Both teams are part of the same league as Lodi, along with Liberty Ranch, Union Mine and Center.
Competitive cheer takes components of cheerleading and packs it into a four-quarter game, with the winner of each routine earning a point. Events are judged by officials from USA Cheer.
“It was our first game, so we’re really learning about the game play itself,” said Lodi coach Kori Duenas. “We weren’t able to play everything, but Lodi scored and we weren’t anticipating that.”
Lodi will host Liberty-Brentwood and McNair on Friday.