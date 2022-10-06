The Lodi High boys and girls water polo teams came just short of moving into a tie for the Tri-City Athletic League lead, with losses to St. Mary’s on Wednesday. The Rams hold 6-0 records in both the boys and girls standings, with Lodi right behind at 4-2 in both.
Varsity boys — St. Mary’s 17, Lodi 13
Anthony Celli led the Flames with 5 goals in Wednesday’s loss, which dropped the Flames to 7-7 overall and 4-2 in the Tri-City Athletic League.
Nathan Larson added 3 goals for Lodi, Rylan Takahashi scored twice, and Dylan Takahashi, Koen Amador and Jackson Stilwell had one goal each, while Evan Peterson blocked 9 shots.
Varsity girls — St. Mary’s 8, Lodi 4
The Flames dropped their chance to tie for the TCAL lead on Wednesday, with one goal each from Emily Engle, Laine Woodard, Morgan Vice and Ava Sepulveda. In the cage, Abigail Rusch had 5 saves.
Amanda Herrera and Abby Moffatt led the Rams with 3 goals each, and Lily Kirby blocked 15 shots.
JV boys — Lodi 7, St. Mary’s 6
Caden Zicari led the Flames with 3 goals in a sudden-death overtime victory on Wednesday, bringing the JV team’s record to 15-1 overall and 6-0 in the TCAL.
Porter Campbell and Ethan Elrod added 2 goals each, and Tyler Carson blocked 16 shots in the cage.
Varsity — West 3, Tokay 1
Hannah Okoreeh led the Tigers with 11 kills and 21 digs as Tokay lost 13-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-21 on Wednesday. Karina Ochoa added 7 kills and 3 assists, Mya Okoreeh had 8 kills, and Maggie Burford had 26 assists.
Tokay is 2-10 overall, and 0-6 in league play.
Varsity — St. Mary’s 3, Lodi 0
Elizabeth Kanemura had 5 assists and 5 digs, and Karis Mann had 3 kills as the Flames were swept on Wednesday, 25-16, 25-15, 25-11.
Varsity — Liberty Ranch 3, Rosemont 0
Paitlyn Snow led the Hawks with 13 kills in Wednesday’s 25-15, 25-17, 26-24 sweep. Haley Smith added 3 aces, Rachel Smith had 4 blocks, Carlie McCormick had 10 digs, and Sara Carotti had 23 assists.
JV — Lodi 2, St. Mary’s 1
The JV Flames pushed their record to 14-0 with Wednesday’s 25-16, 23-25, 15-7 victory, with 9 kills and 10 digs from Jolie Leggitt.
Brooke Brereton added 20 assists, 9 digs, 4 aces and 2 kills, Kamdyn Scheiss had 6 kills and 6 digs, and Felicity Johnson had 6 kills and 4 digs.
Katie Hinojosa had 3 aces, Jasmine Megwa had 3 kills, and Jayden Doll had 16 digs as Tokay dropped a 26-24, 25-11 loss on Wednesday.
Freshmen — St. Mary’s 2, Lodi 0
Karinna Nieves led the Flames with 5 kills and 3 blocks in Wednesday’s 25-15, 25-12 loss, while Holly Reich added 22 digs, 2 kills and 2 aces, Sienna Lee had 7 digs and 2 kills, and Ella Hammon had 2 blocks.
Freshmen — West 2, Tokay 0
Kai Yama had 3 aces and Shay Sheridin had 2 as the Tigers fell 25-20, 25-12 on Wednesday.
