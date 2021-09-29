Sports shorts: Flames beat Tigers on the court

The Lodi High girls tennis team defeated cross-town rival Tokay 8-1 on Tuesday.
Lodi’s singles victories came via a 6-1, 6-1 Parker Orlando win over Yuna Kagitani at No. 1, a 7-5, 6-2 win over Madison Lozano at No. 2, a 6-4, 6-2 Hannah Larson win over Natalie Robison at No. 3, a 6-2, 7-5 Aubrey Anderson win over Madison Gallardo at No. 4 and a 6-3, 6-4 Macy Munson win over Kiley Burgess at No. 6.
Tokay’s lone point came from Natalie Means’ 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Victoria Eaton.
Lodi swept the doubles matches, with Emma Stilwell and Kylie Graves winning 7-5, 6-3 win over Abby Crum and Valeria Serrano at No. 1, Kaitlyn Nicholsky and Talia Duran winning 6-4, 6-2 over Ashley Ragon and Noelle Breech at No. 2, and Claire Selling and Sofia Oseguera winning 6-2, 6-6 (10-8) over Rebecca Peters and Ally Gormley at No. 3.
GIRLS GOLF
Lodi 205, Tokay 301
Amelia Garibaldi led the Flames with a 36 in Tuesday’s victory, along with 37 from ClaraGrace Plath, 40 from Vivian Rojas, 44 from Delaney Vasquez, 48 from Alison Ky and 52 from Marissa Petersen.
Zoe Bertsch led the Tigers with a 50, followed by Keira Griffin at 60, Sam Hittle at 61, and Haylee Falkenberg and Mary Machado with 65 each.
Lodi is 9-0 overall and 5-0 in the TCAL. Tokay is 1-4 in the TCAL.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Tracy 3, Tokay 1
Tokay won the first set, but the Bulldogs took over to win 15-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-13.
Taylor Willis racked up 13 kills and 10 digs, Paige Delph had 5 kills and 6 digs, Jacqline Patino had 11 digs, Darriana Guidi had 13 digs and Paris Vang had 5 digs and 2 aces for the Tigers (8-4, 1-3 TCAL).
Lincoln 3, Lodi 0
The Flames dropped a 25-21, 25-9, 25-16 loss on Tuesday.
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Lincoln 0
Janie Schallberger had 3 kills, 5 aces and 2 digs as Lodi took down Lincoln 25-8, 25-12 to improve to 10-1. Felicity Johnson added 2 kills and 2 aces, Eliza Litton had 2 kills and Elizabeth Kanemura had 6 assists, 3 aces and 2 digs.
Tokay 2, Tracy 1
Claire Whittock had 6 kills as Tokay won 25-18, 22-25, 15-7 on Tuesday. Michelle Mercado-Yepez had 13 digs and Idalys Aguirre had an 8-point serving streak for Tokay (11-3, 3-1 TCAL).
WATER POLO
Varsity girls
St. Mary’s 5, Lodi 3
Emily Engle scored twice and Sarah Campbell scored once as the Flames opened TCAL play with a loss. Lydia Campbell tallied 9 saves as Lodi fell to 9-3 overall.
The Flames host West on Thursday at Tokay High.
Junior varsity girls
Cassandra Oaxaca scored 5 goals as the Flames opened league play with an 11-4 win over St. Mary’s. Laine Woodard and Holly Wilson scored 2 each, and Haley Lucas and Madison Broughton had 1 each, while goalkeeper Abigail Rusch had 7 saves and 2 assists. Lodi is 2-1 overall, and 1-0 in TCAL play.