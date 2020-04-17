The Sac-Joaquin Section announced $30,000 in A. Dale Lacky/CSEA scholarships for athletes in the section, and $1,000 of that is going to two area athletes.
Lodi High track athlete and soccer player Amelia Ellison, and Galt High baseball and basketball player Logan Mayfield each will receive a $500 scholarship. The section typically holds an awards breakfast for the winners of the Dale Lacky and Clarke Coover scholarships, but that has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ellison ran track all four years of her high school career, and ran at the state championship meet in June 2019 as part of the 4-by-400 relay team. She played two years of varsity soccer as well.
Off the field, Ellison carries at 4.71 grade-point average for the top spot in her class, is an AP Scholar with distinction, was the junior scholar athlete award winner and is a member of the CSF and Athletic Advisory Council, while also volunteering with the NorCal Science Festival Planning Commission, the Storm Drain detectives, and Campus and Coastal Cleanups.
She told the section that while she’s undecided on her college, she’s planning to study civil engineering.
Mayfield played basketball and baseball all four years of high school, and ran cross country for one season. He was the basketball team’s captain twice, and all-Sierra Valley Conference once. He was a boys state delegate and earned an FFA Greenhand degree, he’s the president of the Letterman’s Honor Society, Galt’s senior class president and vice president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He’s third in his class with a 4.22 GPA, and volunteers with Night to Shine, Thanksgiving Feeds and vacation bible schools.
Mayfield plans to major in systems engineering at the United States Military Academy at West Point.
TCAL shuffles hoops schedule
When the leaders of the Tri-City Athletic League came together (virtually) last week, they agreed to shuffle the league schedule for boys and girls hoops.
Tokay High athletic director Michael Holst said under the new setup, the boys and girls varsity teams will play on the same night, Wednesday and Fridays, along with one of the underclass teams, while the rest of the lower teams would play on Tuesday and Thursday. There would be twice during the season where all six teams would play on Saturday.
“It was brought to the table and proposed, and a lot of people liked it,” Holst said. “There’s some pros and cons to it that will make things difficult. We’ll see how it works. A couple of leagues do it that way. You’ll go from Friday to Saturday, back to back, but it’s not like that doesn’t happen already with tournaments.”
There is still details to work out about which teams will play when, but the girls and boys will play for sure on Wednesday and Friday, with the girls playing at 5:30 and the boys playing at 7 p.m.
“The entire schedule’s not for sure,” Holst said. “There’s some difficulties scheduling it, but our commissioner’s working through that.”