Someone will walk away from Hubbard Field tonight with their first loss of the season.
In a battle of local unbeaten football teams, Tokay High (3-0) will take on Liberty Ranch (4-0) at home, with Tokay’s spread offense against Liberty Ranch’s run game.
“I think it’s an important game for us to find out a little more about us. I tell the kids all the time to worry more about us than the team we’re playing,” said Liberty Ranch coach Warren Schroeder. “Getting ready for league, that’s been our focus for all of our nonleague games, is getting better and preparing for our league opponents.”
A majority of Tokay’s offense goes through the air, with sophomore quarterback Timmy “TK” Karagounis completing 34 of 60 passes for 514 yards and 6 touchdowns through the first three games. Schroeder sees a similarity between Tokay and a future opponent.
“Coach (Kevin) Tibbetts has come up with a plan to try to slow down their spread attack,” Schroeder said. “They do a great job throwing the ball, and it will be a great test going into our league opponent in El Dorado, who has a very similar attack. I tell the kids it will be a great game for us to find out what we need to work on.”
That said, Tokay’s run game can’t be ignored — Barrett Crosby has 175 rushing yards and a touchdown on 22 caries, and Zack Filippini had 144 yards on 20 carries.
Tokay was scheduled to have its biggest test of the year so far last Friday against West Park, but bad air due to wildfire smoke canceled the game. So now Liberty Ranch will fill that role as the most dangerous team on the front half of Tokay’s schedule.
Tokay was able to fill its bye week, Sept. 23, with Emmett High out of Idaho — the Huskies are 2-1 so far this year and play in the 4A Southern Idaho League.
Liberty Ranch, meanwhile, lives and dies by its run game, with senior running back Arthur Draeger piling up 644 yards and 4 touchdowns on 52 carries through the first four games.
He is far from the only threat, though, with Gavin “Gob” O’Brien carrying 35 times for 241 yards and a score, and quarterback Kymani Fenika getting in on the act with 26 carries for 237 yards.
Fenika can throw as well, with 19 completions on 28 attempts for 456 yards and 3 touchdowns. That offense will have its hands full against Tokay’s hard-hitting front seven.
“We talked all week about how the good technique that we teach in our run game has to be as perfect as it can be,” Schroeder said. “They have some size that we have to contend with.”
Meanwhile, up in Galt, the Galt Warriors are coming off of their bye week after running into a buzzsaw by the name of Colfax two weeks ago for their first loss. Galt (2-1) will host Hiram Johnson (also 2-1) out of Sacramento.
Galt’s offense centers on quarterback Cole Erman, who is 37-of-68 passing for 496 yards and 7 touchdowns, while leading the team in rushing with 23 carries for 163 yards and another score. His top two targets are Kayson Jones (20 catches for 297 yards and 3 TDs) and Tyler Zulim (8 catches, 159 yards and 5 TDs).
Johnson also has a prolific quarterback in junior Marino Fragata, who has completed 61 or 99 passes for 1,162 yards and 15 touchdowns. Fragata has four targets in triple figures for receiving yards, led by Jhayson Fowler with 308 yards and 7 touchdowns on 11 catches.
The two teams’ common opponent is Highlands — Galt beat Highlands 45-8 on Aug. 26, and Johnson beat Highlands 56-28 on Sept. 8.
