The Lodi boys golf team survived this week’s gauntlet of two of the strongest teams in the Tri-City Athletic League with Thursday’s 198-216 victory over St. Mary’s.
Jake Aberle led the Flames with a 1-under 36 on the par-37 Lake Course at Woodbridge Golf & Country Club, along with a 38 from Ethan Korock, 41s from Trevor Topham and Jeck LeBaron and a 42 from Rhett Hill.
The Flames are at the Castle Oaks Invitational in Ione on Monday, then head to Tracy for a league match on Tuesday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Varsity boys
Lodi 74, Lincoln 62
The Flames put athletes on the top of the podium in eight of 15 events to upset the Trojans on Thursday, led by three individual wins by Darrius Hart, with a 6-foot, 0-inch leap in the high jump, an 18 foot, 4-inch mark in the long jump and a 40-foot, 4.5-inch jump in the triple jump.
Ethan Pipkin won both hurdles events, with an 18.45-second run in the 110-meter high hurdles and a 45.62 run in the 300-meter low hurdles, Larry McDowell won both of the throwing events with a 46-0.25 in the shot put and a 136-8 in the discus, Ethan Stroh won the pole vault with a 9-0 and the 4-by-400 team won as well.
Varsity girls
Lodi 76, Lincoln 58
Emnily Dubois and Paige Sefried each won three events to lead the Flames to victory, with Dubois taking the 100 hurdles at 15.78, the long jump at 16-5.5 and the triple jump at 34-8. Sefried won the 400 at 59.31, the 100 at 12.32 and the 200 at 26.19.
Ruth Hernandez added wins in the 1,600 (5:35.63) and the 3,200 (11:56), Brooke Aberle won the 800 at 2:34.75 and Jackie Westerterp won the 300 hurdles at 50.22.
Junior varsity boys
Lincon 80, Lodi 56
Javier Viramontes won two events in Thursday’s loss, taking the long jump at 16-8.5 and the triple jump at 27-7.25. T. Copeland won the 300 hurdles at 49.81, and Stephanos Pappas won the high jump at 5-0.
Junior varsity girls
Lincoln 81, Lodi 45
Katelyn Gonzalez won both hurdles events in Thursday’s loss, taking the 100 hurdles at 19.60 and the 300 hurdles at 55.47. Sophia Nieves won the 1,600, and both Lodi relay teams won their races.
BASEBALL
Varsity
El Dorado 4, Galt 2
The Warriors had one hit and four walks in Thursday’s loss, with a Ty Abbott triple the only knock of the game. Abbott and Ethan Reece scored runs.
On the mound, Ivan Arana pitched a complete game, giving up four runs on eight hits, with three strikeouts.
Venture Academy 15, Elliot Christian 2
Robert Dutcher went 3-for-3 to account for all three of Elliot’s hits, and also had an RBI, two stolen bases and a run. Joshua Alejandre pitched 4 2/3 runs and allowed 12 runs, just two of them earned.
TENNIS
Varsity
St. Mary’s 8, Tokay 0
The Tigers took two sets off the Rams in Thursday’s loss, with Nick Lozano taking the first set 7-5 before falling in a third-set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles, then Justin Thomason won the first set at No. 6 singles before also falling in a third-set tiebreaker.