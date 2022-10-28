GALT — For the Liberty Ranch Hawks, it was the perfect ending to a historic unbeaten regular season. For the Galt Warriors, it was a merciful finish to theirs.
Liberty Ranch celebrated winning the 2022 Sierra Valley Conference championship by hoisting the 12th annual Dairy Bowl trophy with a 56-12 victory over city rival Galt in the regular season football finale for both teams at Hawk Stadium on Friday night.
Liberty Ranch (10-0, 5-0 SVC) will learn its postseason fate on Sunday when the CIF-Sac Joaquin Division V playoff brackets are released by the section office. The Hawks will likely receive one of the top four seeds, a bye and the right to host a playoff game in two weeks.
Liberty Ranch head coach Warren Schroeder knows his Hawks will be in a dogfight if they want to accomplish their goal of a section title. But he wore a happy and relieved smile after the game in leading his team to its first undefeated season in program history.
“Like I told my guys, it’s a great weight off our shoulders winning the league championship and having an unbeaten season. The pressure is off,” said Schroeder. “Our players and our coaches have been working hard all season and right now, we are just going to enjoy it. We’ll find out what our seeding is in the playoffs on Sunday and be back to work on Monday. We will use the bye week to get healthier and get better.”
Liberty Ranch running back Arthur Draeger scored three first half touchdowns on runs of 62, 25 and 3 yards and finished with 211 yards rushing. Gavin O’Brien chipped in with a 5-yard touchdown plunge and added 69 yards on the ground. Shane Setter added scoring runs of 25 and 18 yards as the Hawks roared to a 42-6 halftime lead.
Christian Wallace added a 3-yard run to paydirt and Nicholas Camarillo raced for a 32-yard score to cap the scoring for Liberty Ranch. Setter finished with 64 yards and Brannon Cathey had 80 yards pounding the rock for the Hawks.
Liberty Ranch leads the all-time Dairy Bowl series against Galt, 12-1, including the last 11 games in a row. The Warriors won the inaugural Dairy Bowl against the Hawks, 50-14, in 2010.
Galt running back Brenden Lane had 130 yards rushing, including a 76-yard touchdown jaunt and teammate Kayson Jones added a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Warriors (2-8, 0-5 SVC).
Despite finishing the season on an eight-game losing streak after opening the year with two straight victories, Galt head coach Mervin Brookins and his Warriors squad came to play.
“We’ve been playing with heart all year long and the final score and our won-loss record is not indicative of the kind of team we have,” Brookins said. “To people outside our circle, it might look different. But we made progress with our program both on and off the field and that’s a positive for us. Liberty Ranch is a very good team. I think they will do well in the playoffs.”
