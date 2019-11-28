Scott Woznick and Chris Boss are no longer the new coaches are the block.
Woznick, who is the Lodi High boys basketball head coach, and Boss, on the other side of the city as the Tokay High boys basketball head coach, enter their second seasons at their respective programs. Both are looking to make progress with their programs in their sophomore years.
Brian Chavez is the new Liberty Ranch High boys basketball coach. He and one of the Hawks’ returning players are looking to keep rolling in the Sierra Valley Conference.
Lee Nuez becomes the second Elliot Christian High boys basketball head coach in as many seasons.
Here’s a look at four of the six area high school boys basketball teams this season.
Lodi
Returning players: Seniors in guards Logan Stout, Max Graves-Weil and Julius Latteri. Forwards Nathan Shoup and junior Isaac Bishop. Other seniors are Ethan Bronson, Trevor Jackson and Andreas Pappas.
Newcomers: Seven juniors in Frank Vega, Vinny Montgomery, Stephano Casciaro, Stephanos Pappas, Jason Berry, Hayden Hidenbrand and Gabe Biagioni.
Last year’s record: 5-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 13-15.
Notes: Woznick is having Lodi (2-0 this season) focus on team play on offense and defense.
“Offense, we are going to play unselfish basketball,” Woznick said. “Defense are going to play physical, tough. We adjust offensively and defensively, according to each game.”
Woznick shared some thoughts on this year’s squad.
“Logan, Isaac and Nathan are coming off a successful football season, along with five other players, where they are bringing that success and physical toughness onto the hardwood,” Woznick said. “Logan, Isaac and Nathan and the rest of the football players bring tenacious defense to each practice and game.”
Newcomers seem to be showing improvement in practices and the Flames’ first three games of the season.
“Julius and Max have put in a lot of shots and played many games in the off-season and are ready to showcase their improved offensive prowess,” Woznick said. “The senior vocal leadership on this team is tremendous and will take this team a long way this season.
There is more than one leader on the squad, Woznick pointed out.
“Nathan, Logan, Ethan Bronson, Trevor Jackson and Andreas Pappas are making sure everyone is on the same page during practices and holding each other accountable,” Woznick said.
League: Lodi and the rest of the TCAL will be chasing powerhouse Modesto Christian, plus St. Mary’s and Lincoln this season.
Tokay
Returning players: Seniors Gurveer Badyal, Hamdallah El Kheidi, Hamza El Kheidi, Nathan Starkovich and Huzaifa Wasiq.
Newcomers: Seniors Andrew Gauna and Aiyaz Meir. Juniors Ryker Henne, Nicholas Merrill, Uriel Penaflor, Feliciano Preciado and Cylas Riley.
Last year’s record: 0-12 in the TCAL, 2-26.
Notes: Boss feels Meir, who didn’t play last winter but has played in the program as an underclassman, is the player to watch this season. Other players are Wasiq and Starkovich.
“Meir returns to basketball with a hunger to play well and the leadership to drive the team to a good year,” Boss said. “As the coach on the court, Meir’s high basketball IQ will be put to the test against a difficult TCAL schedule. With good court vision and a pass first mentality, Meir is the right student-athlete to lead Tokay this season. With a 4.3 GPA, Meir leads not only on the court but also in the classroom.”
Boss on Wasiq: “Defensively, Wasiq has a natural instinct for jumping passing lanes to create transition offense for Tokay. A quiet leader, Wasiq speaks softly and lets actions speak for him. Around campus Wasiq is also seen as quiet leader who helps fellow students and in the counseling office when needed and carry’s a 3.4 GPA.”
Starkovich can play center/forward. He’s one of the few multi-sport athletes on the squad; Starkovich played on the Tokay High football team the last two seasons.
“After spending the summer and fall with football “Tank” (nickname given to Starkovich) brings his toughness to the basketball court for Tokay this winter,” Boss said. “Starkovich does not shy away from any challenges on, or off the court as he is taking four AP classes ... and scored a 1400+ on his SATs.”
League: Tokay (0-2) can only get better, because last winter had very limited success in terms of wins.
Liberty Ranch
Returning players: Senior point guard Jalen Patterson, guard Ahamri Douglas, junior forward Josias Morfin and forward Zach Felix, who with Douglas is also a senior.
Newcomers: Freshman forward Cody Smith; sophomore shooting guard Gavin Martinez, sophomore point guard Drew Fischer, junior forward Branson McLelland; junior guard Gavin Nunes; junior guard Max Oliver; senior guard Isiah Ricci and senior forward Cam Hopkins.
Last year’s record: 9-1 in the SVC, 29-4. Liberty Ranch won the SVC title, and advanced to the Sac-Joaquin Section Division V title game at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Earned a California Interscholastic Federation NorCal playoff berth.
Notes: Chavez takes over for Josh Williams, who was the Hawks’ coach for seven seasons. During Williams’ time, Liberty Ranch won five conference titles, including the last four consecutive. The Hawks also earned a berth into the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV title game and a California Interscholastic Federation NorCal berth six of the last seven seasons.
Patterson, at 6-foot-1, has been the SVC’s MVP the last two seasons. He’s made all-league in the conference since his freshman year. Patterson is the school’s all-time scoring leader at 2,005 points.
“Jalen has the ability to control the tempo of an entire game with his skill set,” said Chavez of Patterson. “Jalen is an excellent scorer as well as a great rebounder, he has terrific vision and the ability to find an open teammate and is the leader of the team.”
Eight of the Hawks’ 12 players on the roster are 6-foot and over. Smith — only a freshman — is listed at 6’7. Opponents will have to deal with the backcourt of Patterson, plus Douglas and Ricci, and the front court of Smith, McLelland and Hopkins.
Not returning this season is senior guard Isaac Padilla, a 6-foot-4 guard who transferred to Vertias Prep of San Jose.
League: Liberty Ranch has a target on its back as the SVC champion. Union Mine was the only SVC team that battled the Hawks in conference play last winter. The conference’s other schools in Galt, Liberty Ranch’s rival, plus El Dorado, Rosemont and Bradshaw Christian should be chasing Liberty Ranch (1-1) and Union Mine. The question becomes is can those four programs catch Liberty Ranch and Union Mine?
Elliot Christian
Returning players: Senior Ryan Ehresman and sophomore Peyton Yarbrough.
Newcomers: Junior Christian Robinson and sophomores Matthew Alagna, Mike Roman, John Wuest, Caleb Guerzo and Andrew Gretsinger and freshmen Nevin McKissick, Dillon Ehresman, Sheldon Brodie and Coleman Talamantez.
Players to watch: Yarbrough, Robinson and Guerzo.
Last year’s record: 4-8 in the Central California Athletic Association and 5-21.
Notes: Nuez takes over for Phil Williams, who only coached one year at Elliot. Williams took over for Jason Hitt, who led the Eagles to many CCAA and the section’s D-V title games and NorCal playoff berths.
This season, Elliot Christian has height this season. Robinson, a 6-foot-4 center, and Gretsinger, a 6’2 forward join the backcourt of Guerzo, a 5’6 point guard and guards in Alagna and Wuest at 5’9 and 5’8 respectively.
League: Nuez said that this is a rebuilding year. But he’s confident that the Eagles will spread the wings and continue to fly as the season and entering CCAA action.
“We are looking forward to a fun, God honoring and growth filled year,” Nuez said. “The team has been practicing hard to prepare for the season and reach their potential.”
Galt and Lodi Academy boys basketball coaches did not respond to emails sent for the preview.
