The Lodi High girls basketball team won the consolation bracket at the Pitman High Holiday Tournament in Turlock with Friday’s 43-40 victory over Argonaut, with 18 points and 8 rebounds by Norah Mayer.

Kiah Aitken added 6 points and 14 rebounds, Zoe Aitken and Janie Schallberger each tallied 5 points and 5 rebounds, Isabel Humphrey had 5 points, Emmy Spaletta and Malia Uhrich scored 2 points each, and Merry Ferro had 7 rebounds.