The Lodi High girls basketball team won the consolation bracket at the Pitman High Holiday Tournament in Turlock with Friday’s 43-40 victory over Argonaut, with 18 points and 8 rebounds by Norah Mayer.
Kiah Aitken added 6 points and 14 rebounds, Zoe Aitken and Janie Schallberger each tallied 5 points and 5 rebounds, Isabel Humphrey had 5 points, Emmy Spaletta and Malia Uhrich scored 2 points each, and Merry Ferro had 7 rebounds.
On Thursday, Lodi beat Turlock 50-27 with 13 points from Mayer, 12 from Zoe Aitken, 11 from Kiah Aitken, 9 from Schallberger and 5 from Ferry. Lodi (6-10) opens league play today with a home game against West.
Varsity boys: Antelope 71, Lodi 57
Asher Schroeder led the Flames with 26 points, but Lodi couldn’t come out on top in Saturday’s non-league loss. Brayden Stout added 13, Matt Schiess and Nathan Morse had 8 points each, and Jacob Bechthold had 2.
Lodi (6-10) hosts West tonight to open TCAL play.
Varsity girls: Stagg 41, Tokay 16
The Tigers dropped to 8-11 with Friday’s loss, and will open TCAL play at home against Tracy this Friday.
Varsity boys: Liberty Ranch 47, Armijo 40
A 22-point third quarter helped the Hawks to victory on Friday at the Fairfield Holiday Classic. Liberty Ranch (6-9) hosted Calaveras on Tuesday, and will open SVC play at Union Mine on Friday.
JV boys: Lodi 54, Antelope 34
The Flames cruised in Saturday’s non-league victory, with 18 points from Giuseppe Guidi, 13 from Sean Tetez, 8 from Noah Rivera, 6 from Drew Tetz, 5 from Jack Latteri and 4 from Alex Sauseda.
JV girls: Lodi 39, Turlock 30
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 18 points in Friday’s victory, along with 9 from Keily Ramirez, 5 from Kylie Blum, 4 from Jocelyn Alvarez and 3 from Khalayah Wright. Lodi (11-5) placed seventh in the tournament.
The Lodi boys wrestling team placed 13th at the Lou Broznan Tournament on Friday, with 70 points.
Carter Simpson went 5-3 to place sixth at 138 pounds, and Ethan Warmerdam went 3-3 for eighth place at 120. Colin Grant went 4-2 in the 145-pound bracket, Drew Luiz was 3-2 at 106, and Dominic Zazzarino, Riley Pappas, Brodie Silveira, Anthony Zarate, Michael Chaney and Drew Wood each had one victory.
Lodi was back in action on Tuesday with a league match at Tracy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.