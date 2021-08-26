Lodi High football coach George Duenas said the team is on track to open the season on Friday against McNair at the Grape Bowl.
The Flames were originally slated to start last Friday with a road game at Grant in Sacramento, but a few players came up with COVID-19 symptoms and much of the team was quarantined for contact. Both teams had the same bye week, so the game was rescheduled to Sept. 17.
“We got everyone back today,” Duenas said on Wednesday. “So we’re right there in practice.”
McNair opened its season on Friday with a 40-14 loss to Calaveras, but Duenas isn’t counting the Eagles out.
“Their quarterback is good, they have a quick running back, and they’re going to run a spread and toss it around a little bit,” Duenas said. “We’ve got to control the ball and do what we do best.”
And, of course, there’s no taking the game itself for granted.
“Every day we get closer, I get more excited, because I know what can happen,” Duenas said. “I saw the Edison-Oakdale game got canceled. So every day, we’re close now, let’s go. I’m getting more pumped, but we shall see.”
Another area team is scheduled to open its season on Friday when Liberty Ranch heads to Natomas, on the north end of Sacramento. Natomas was victorious in its opener, a 31-28 win over Esparto.
Liberty Ranch was originally schedule to face Bret Harte in Week 0, but the school in Angels camp pulled out due to low participation numbers. Liberty Ranch replaced that game with a road game against Rio Linda on Sept. 24.
Tokay, which opened with a 25-14 win over Lathrop on Friday, will be at Bear Creek this week. The Bruins dropped their opener to Rodriguez, 45-0.
And Galt, which dropped its opener 21-12 to Ripon Christian last week, will travel to Tuolumne to play Summerville this week. It will be the opener for Summerville.