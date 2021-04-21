For the second night in a row, Lodi and Tokay soccer teams battled to a tie.
But unlike the boys’ scoreless tie on Tuesday, the girls’ 3-3 tie on Wednesday had plenty of scoring action.
Tokay got things started early, with Carmen Gallo scoring on a deflection off a Jazmynn Giorgi shot. Jo Pitto responded for Lodi late in the first half after Farrah Bender made a run and dished her the ball on the win.
Tokay retook the lead early in the second half with another Gallo goal off a Marie Madril corner kick. But with about 6 minutes remaining in regulation, Lodi’s Jordan Meyers slipped a pass into the center for Madison Howell, who nudged it into the goal to tie the game 2-2, and just before stoppage time, Kaylie Nies gave Lodi its first lead, taking a cross from Bender.
But there was still stoppage time, and the Tigers got the last laugh when Madril was the recipient of a cleared ball from the Lodi defense and drove a hard grounder through both teams and past Lodi goalkeeper Reese Odell into the net.
“They definitely beat us out in possession tonight,” said Tokay coach Bailey Smith. “But we had some good counterattacks and breakaways that we capitalized on.”
Tokay goalkeeper Madison Covey-Taylor finished with more than 20 saves.
Gymnastics: Elliot senior wins in Arizona
Elliot Christian senior Makenzie Templeman qualified to represent Region 1 in the Western Gymnastics Nationals in Iowa with her performance at the Level 9 Region 1 competition April 17 to 20 in Chandler, Ariz.
Templeman, who has trained at Champion Gymnastics Academy in Stockton for 10 years and plans to attend King University on an acrobatics and tumbling scholarship next year, won her age division overall. She was first in beam and floor exercise, and third place on bars and vault.
Cross country: Lodi defeats West
All four of Lodi’s cross country teams were victorious against West on Wednesday, with West not fielding enough runners for a team score.
In the varsity girls race, Lodi’s Kiah Aitken crossed first at 18 minutes, 50 seconds in the 5-kilometer course, followed by Ella Waters at 19:33, Pamela Decko at 20:06, Zoe Aitken at 20:24, and Frida Rodriguez in sixth at 21:17.
In the varsity boys race, West’s Joshua Hernandez won at 16:50, followed by five consecutive Lodi runners — Luke Peterson at 17:35, Charles Starr at 18:02, Alex Mendoza at 18:20, Jacob Heinrich at 18:50 and Christopher Medeiros at 19:19.
Lodi’s Marco McDowell won the JV boys 2-mile race at 13:32, with Nathaniel Zweigelb second at 13:34, Giovanni Reyna fourth at 13:52, Victor Charles fifth at 14:08 and Daniel Bravo sixth at 14:09.
The JV girls race was all Lodi, with Steevie Ruiz winning at 15:19, followed by teammates Gabriella Cooney at 16:00, Cynthia Zamora at 16:35 and Jimena Meza at 18:58.
Softball: Lodi 13, St. Mary’s 10, 8 innings
The Flames prevailed in extra innings on Tuesday, with a 4-for-4 day by Shelby Katzakian with a home run and a double. Kenedi Brooks got the win with five innings pitched, allowing seven hits and striking out three.
Johnna Schroeder added a pair of doubles, Kaylee Toy had a double and a single, Kiki Mazza had two doubles and a single, Kayleigh Coberly had a home run and a single, Brooks had a double and a single, and Sydney Featherston and Haylee Gonzalez each singled.
Lodi hosts West today.
Softball: Millennium 10, Elliot Christian 1
The Eagles’ lone run in Wednesday’s game in Tracy came off of a Bailey Maynard home run as Elliot fell to 3-3 this spring.
Savannah Evans added a 3-for-3 day, all singles, and Kylie Whittle and Natalie Snowden each singled once.
Elliot hosts Millennium today.
JV soccer: Lodi 1, Tokay 0
Alexx Gonzalez scored on an assist from Nicholas Oseguera as the JV Flames shut out the Tigers on Tuesday. Edwin Yepez helped Lodi with his midfield play, and Jose Villalobos and Angel Ochoa were solid on defense.
Lodi goalkeeper Zack Watrais tallied two saves.
News-Sentinel Editor Scott Howell contributed to this report.