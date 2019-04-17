Tokay High’s boys tennis team slipped past West for the second time this season, taking a 5-4 victory in Tracy despite giving up two matches to forfeit.
The Tigers won four of the six singles matches, with Nick Lozano defeating Ethan Millar 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1, Nicolaus Hilleary defeating Brandon Doan 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3, Shreyas Patel defeating Matt Leung 6-3, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 5 and Justin Thomasen dfeating Simon Gonzales 6-1, 6-3 at No. 6.
Tokay’s Seth Cunha and Nicholas Merrill won the lone doubles match to secure the victory for the Tigers, taking down Juan Diaz and Lucas Borges 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) to help Tokay improve to 2-7.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lodi 7, Kennedy 1
Logan Stout pitched 6 2/3 innings in Wednesday’s victory in the College Baseball Match Classic in Folsom, striking out eight while giving up two hits before hitting his pitch count and giving way to Nick Hybarger for the final out.
At the plate, Angello Zazzarino went 3-for-4 with a double and two singles, Omar Plascencia had a double and a single, and Colton Smithhart, Jonathan Charboneau, Jeffery Werder and Nico Cabrera all had singles for Lodi (15-4).
Galt 4, Johnson 2
Ivan Arana pitched a complete game in Wednesday’s victory, striking out five while allowing two runs on eight hits. He added a single and a run at the plate for Galt (7-14).
Aiden Humphreys went 2-for-3 with a triple and a run, Ethan Reece had two RBIs and a run, and Logan Mayfield, Domonic Flores and Keegan Nelson had singles.
BADMINTON
Varsity boys
Lodi 3, Tokay 2
The Flames improved to 3-3 with Tuesday’s close victory over the Tigers (5-2). In singles, Lodi’s Faisal Ahmad defeated Tokay’s Ammar Ali 21-17, 21-16. In doubles, Lodi’s Brendon Duran and Hunter Talamantez defeated Anis Rehman and Adeel Bhatti 21-17, 23-21, while Kolin Ibarra and Joseph Fillon defeated Tokay’s Zeeshon Khan and Ganad Khan 21-17, 17-21, 21-16.
Tokay’s victories came from Hasnain Zaman’s 21-10, 18-21, 21-11 win over Bryce Farlee at No. 2 singles and Angelo Galamay’s 18-21, 21-14, 21-9 win over Huang at No. 3 singles.
Varsity girls
Lodi 5, Tokay 0
Lodi improved to 4-2 with Tuesday’s sweep of the Tigers, with victories from Victoria Song (21-7, 21-7 over Umayma Mohsin) at No. 1 singles, Isabella Lomelli (21-14, 21-16 over Elisa Cabrera ) at No. 2 singles, Shelby Yarborough (21-9, 21-7 over Mio Moroki) at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Lodi’s Calista Morita and Patricia Coffaro defeated Tokay’s Keilly Zamora and Itzel Zamora 21-8, 21-6, and Karli Aki and Ellie Van Tassel defeated Ahnika Greeley and Mariko Hashimoto 21-10, 21-8.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Ben Holt Academy 19, Elliot Christian 9
In Wednesday’s Central California Athletic Alliance game, Elliot Christian (2-3 in the CCAA, 3-5) had 14 hits in the loss. Katie Pettersen went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, Bailey Correia 2-for-3 with a triple, Karahgan Mayer double and Sammie Tucker, Jocelyn Palos, Sydnee Johnson and Jaden Pritkin each had a hit.