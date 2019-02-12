The Tokay High girls wrestling team won the Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional Championship for the fourth year in a row on Saturday at Central Valley High in Ceres.
The Tigers scored 158.5 points despite nobody winning an individual championship, beating out Atwater (139) and Ripon (132). The Tigers qualified seven wrestlers to the Masters tournament (each regional sends the top eight wrestlers to the Masters).
Lodi placed 12th with 69 points, and advanced three wrestlers to the Masters — a fourth, Elizabeth Decko, lost her final match due to injury and defaulted to the eighth spot. She will miss the Masters tournament due to the injury.
Tokay had three wrestlers lose in championship matches — Christina Torres lost to Escalon’s Julia Casillas at 123 pounds, Yesenia Ruiz lost to Bear Creek’s Niya Gaines at 128 and Cassidy Curtiss lost to Pacheco’s Tagivale Vaifale at heavyweight. Gabrielle Medeiros placed third at 103, Arriana Galvan was fourth at 172, Hitza Almaraz was fourth at 191, Anayeli Ochoa was sixth at 113,
For Lodi, wrestlers moving on are Ezzery Shelley, who placed third at 113, Julie Lopez, who was fourth at 139, and Raven Edwards, who placed seventh at 123.
In the North Regional at Natomas High, Liberty Ranch had one wrestler place in the top eight — Itzel Medina-Valdez was fourth at 106.