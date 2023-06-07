High schools: Lodi grad Grim takes over Flames’ water polo

Marshall Grim always knew he would return to Lodi High.
Not just to Lodi High, but to the water polo program.
With Lodi’s varsity boys water polo coach Dan Christy stepping down, Grim has been brought aboard to lead the program. Grim, 25, spent the past school year teaching at Lathrop High.
“While I’m grateful for my time at Lathrop, I think I always knew I would come back to Lodi High,” Grim said. “The water program always held a special place in my heart. The support system around Lodi aquatics is unmatched anywhere in the section, in my opinion. I’m just really excited to be what I consider to be home.”
Grim, who graduated from Lodi in 2016, played under the past two Lodi High coaches — two junior-varsity years under Christy, and two varsity years under Courtney Porter. Christy took over the varsity squad in 2016 when Porter retired.
In 2015, Grim’s only goal in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division I championship game was the game winner with 13 seconds remaining.
As a coach, Grim is hoping he can continue the Flames’ recipe for success.
“Every coach I’ve had is a little different, and you take away what you like and what you don’t like. There’s things I’ll use from both Dan and Courtney,” Grim said. “One thing that was consistent across the board is there’s this toughness to our team. Everyone, when they see Lodi is on the schedule, they go, ‘Oh, no, Lodi.’ I think we’ll keep that identity of being a physical team, we’ll be well-conditioned, and I think some of the best athletes at Lodi High are on the water polo team.”
After graduating, Grim spent two years playing water polo and swimming at Delta College, then moved on to UC Davis.
“After Delta, I transferred to UC Davis, where I pulled back on the played side and focused on officiating,” Grim said. “I started officiating college water polo, and even officiated a couple of international scrimmages, which is an awesome experience. It helped me understand the game, and helped me see another side to the game that I never understood.”
Grim is an on-campus coach, and will be teaching world history. In college he majored in social sciences with a focus on European history and a minor in education, and recently achieved his masters degree in education.
His junior-varsity coach, who is also his varsity assistant, is Matt Hayward, also a history teacher. Grim said Christy may keep one hand in the program as well, though how much remains to be seen. Christy owns a construction company, and has plenty of family to focus on.
“I loved playing for Dan, he’s a great coach and a great man. We’re bummed to see him going, but he’ll still be around,” Grim said. “He’s definitely looking forward to retirement. He’s a grandpa, so spending more time with his family.
“...In terms of Dan’s role, I’ll leave that up to him. If anyone deserves a retirement tour, it’s definitely him.”
Grim takes over a program that went 17-11 in 2022, and 8-2 in Tri-City Athletic League play, with a second-round playoff exit. The new coach said he likes the makeup of the team.
“We have a really healthy mix of our advanced group, with nine seniors as of right now — my senior year we had nine or 10 seniors as well,” Grim said. “I’m excited we’ll have that older leadership, and right now we’re looking at a JV roster of 20 or 21. Our program is just exploding at the seams.”
