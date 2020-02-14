Four Tokay High wrestlers and three Lodi High wrestlers advanced from the first day of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II tournament at River Valley High of Yuba City on Friday.
Advancing for Tokay are Jonathan Nguyen (108-pounds), who has advanced to today’s semifinals. In the consolation rounds for the Tigers are Peter Sim (147), Robert De La Torre (195) and William Ward (220).
Lodi’s three wrestlers are Christian Zamora (162), Felipe DeMatos (222) and Sean Carpenter (287).
The championship semifinals is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. today. The consolation semifinals and ninth place medals are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. and the medal rounds first through eighth place at 3 p.m. The top eight advances to the section’s Masters meet.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Lodi advances nine
Lodi has Pam Decko, Ezzery Shelley, Anna Rodirguez and Raven Edwards advancing to today’s championship rounds at the section’s regional qualifiers at Central Valley High of Ceres. Liz Decko, Leiana LaLonde, Kristen Locke, Elora Parises and Emely Zavala are in consolations.
Both the championship and consolation rounds are today. The consolation round begins at 11 a.m., the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at noon, consolation semifinals at 1:30 p.m. and the medal round at 3 p.m. The top eight also advance to the section’s Masters meet.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 59, Tokay 46
Kevin Dondero had 15 points in Friday’s victory, along with 9 from Tony Rivera, 6 each from Mason Stout and Angel Landa, 4 each from Dylan Scott and Carter Swicegood, 3 each from Madden Luiz, Adan Alvarez and Ernie Hernandez, and 2 each from Hayden Moreno, Timmy Copeland and Ernie Hernandez.
Freshmen
Lodi 54, Tokay 28
The Flames finished with a 20-8 record (9-3 in the Tri-City Athletic League) after Friday’s victory, led by Brayden Stout’s 13 points. Connor Davis and Isaac Maldanado added 8 points each, Matthew Schiess had 7, Adrian Mendez-Maldanado had 6, Jacob Ivey had 4, Zachary Stephens and Hamza Ibrahim had 3 each and Hugo Balderrama had 2.