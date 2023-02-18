The sixth-seeded Liberty Ranch High girls basketball team was bounced from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday with a 56-40 loss to No. 3 Riverbank. Liberty Ranch was outscored 34-19 in the second half.
Liberty Ranch finished with a 22-4 record. Riverbank (25-3) moves on to face No. 10 Escalon in the semifinals.
Varsity girls D6 playoffs: Forest Lake Christian 74, Lodi Academy 42
The sixth-seeded Titans were outgunned in the D-VI quarterfinals on Thursday, and finished the season with a 16-6 record. No. 3 Forest Lake (18-5) moves into the semifinals to face No. 2 Foresthill.
Varsity girls D6 playoffs: Foresthill 72, Elliot Christian 31
The seventh-seeded Eagles also fell in the first round of the D-VI bracket, and finished with a 14-9 record. Foresthill is 23-5.
