The sixth-seeded Liberty Ranch High girls basketball team was bounced from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV quarterfinals on Thursday with a 56-40 loss to No. 3 Riverbank. Liberty Ranch was outscored 34-19 in the second half.

Liberty Ranch finished with a 22-4 record. Riverbank (25-3) moves on to face No. 10 Escalon in the semifinals.

