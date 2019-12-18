Tokay High’s boys basketball team scored its second straight victory on Wednesday with a 47-34 road win over Franklin-Stockton.
The Tigers led by two points at halftime, 26-24, and expanded that lead to 10 points in the third quarter.
Ryker Henne led the Tigers with 16 points and 8 rebounds, and added 3 steals and a pair of assists. Dallah El Kheidi had 10 points, 5 boards and 4 assists, Huzaifa Wasiq added 10 points and 5 rebounds, Nate Starkovich had 8 points and 5 rebounds, Gurveer Badyal and Aiyas Meir had 5 points each, Uriel Penaflor had 2 points and Nick Merrill had 1.
Tokay (2-8) begins play today in the Lincoln High School Holiday Tournament in Stockton.
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity
Tokay 5, Stagg 0
Eduardo Guillen scored twice and Jeffrey Orozco notched three assists in Wednesday’s victory, along with a goal and an assist from Adrian Garcia, a goal each from Humberto Lujan and Brandon razo, and an assist from Emmanuel Herrera.
In goal, Jorge Quiroz had two saves and Jorge Oregel had 1. Yahir Serrano, Aleis Ceja and Eddie Carbajal played well on defense.
The Tigers (5-1-1) are off until the start of TCAL play on Jan. 10.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
Tracy 38, Tokay 34
Five Tigers won their matches by pin in Wednesday’s TCAL-opening loss — Ellias Castro at 106 pounds, Marcus Mireles at 113, Andrew Senner at 170, Robert De La Torre at 195 and J.J. Mikbel at heavyweight.
Jesus Martinez (182) also had a win by decision.
Junior varsity
Tokay 27, Tracy 18
Tokay had one win by pin in Wednesday’s win, with Camden Perkins pinning his opponent at 170 pounds. Josh Shinkle added an 8-3 decision at 152, and Tokay’s other three wins came by forfeit.