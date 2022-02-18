The Liberty Ranch boys soccer team will play for a Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV championship after beating Pioneer 1-0 in the semifinals on Thursday.
The second-seeded Hawks (18-1-5) received the lone goal of the game courtesy of Emmanuel Gomez Jr., with an assist from Anthony Rodriguez. Goalkeeper Sergio Duarte Jr. tallied 6 saves in the victory.
Liberty Ranch will face No. 8 Dixon(15-4-0), which upset No. 1 Livingston in penalty kicks on Feb. 15, and No. 5 Woodland 3-1 on Thursday.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Valley Christian 93, Lodi Academy 40
The Lodi Academy boys hoops team exited from the Sac-Joaquin Section Division VI playoffs with Thursday’s 93-40 loss to Valley Christian in the play-in round.
Dylan Kaestner led the Titans with 17 points and 5 rebounds in the loss, along with 10 points from A.J. Helton, 4 each from Mikey Willis and Kaleb Nevis, 3 points, 10 steals and 6 assists from Ethan Nevis and 2 from Ty Zinke.
Lodi Academy finished the season with a 9-9 record.
Varsity girls
Liberty Ranch 37, Ripon 20
The No. 5 Liberty Ranch girls basketball team advanced in the SJS D-4 playoffs on Thursday, beating NO. 12 Ripion 37-20. Liberty Ranch (18-10) will put its 5-game win streak on the line on Monday when it hits the road to face No. 4 Argonaut (23-5), which took down No. 13 Hughson 85-42 in the first round.
Colfax 60, Galt 18
The 14th-seeded Galt girls hoops team lost in the first round of the SJS D-4 playoffs to No. 3 Colfax. Galt finished with a 10-13 record.