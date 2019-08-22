Football served with hamburgers and hot dogs.
That is what the Lodi Jr. Flames youth football organization served Wednesday at Reese Elementary School. All four youth football teams — starters, rookies, junior varsity and varsity — were working up a sweat that led to a hearty appetite after practices.
The Jr. Flames, who have been in existence since 2009, are one of three city youth football programs that are gearing up for the new season. The Lodi Titans and Lodi Colts join the Jr. Flames, plus the Galt Jr. Warriors, in the new Central Valley Youth Football and Cheer League.
On Saturday, the four Jr. Flames’ squads open the season against the Manteca Cowboys at East Union High. The starters play first at 10 a.m., followed by the rookies at noon, junior varsity 2 p.m. and varsity 4 p.m.
All four youth teams are allowed to practice Monday through Friday leading up to the first game of the season. Then after the first game, the practices are trimmed to only Tuesdays through Thursdays.
Before this weekend’s season opener, the Jr. Flames took part at a jamboree at Johansen High of Modesto on Aug. 17. Lodi scrimmaged against the Modesto Raiders, Lathrop Jr. Spartans, Manteca Timberwolves and the Tracy Rampage.
“We want them to get that first game jitters out of the way,” said Aaron Greenmier, who is in his first year as president of the Jr. Flames.
Greenmier said that there are 120 players on all four squads. Along with 45 girls on the cheerleading squads, there are 165 kids in grades kindergarten through eighth grade in the program.
Before practice in pads started earlier this month, the kids on all four teams took part in conditioning week toward the end of July.
“Just a lot of stretching and agility,” Greenmier said. “Getting the kids accumulated to the weather.”
Each player on each of the Jr. Flames’ teams had to put in 10 hours of conditioning before they could strap on helmets and shoulder pads.
The Jr. Flames like to run the same base offense and defense that the Lodi High football teams run. The bigger Flames run the pistol wing-T offense and a 3-4 base defense.
“We try to mirror a lot of their plays and their play book,” Greenmier said.
But the coaches can also change up the offensive or defensive side based on what they feel is best for their team, the president said.
“We let coaches have free rein,” Greenmier said.
Water breaks for the tikes — starters to varsity — is important, Greenmier pointed out. The players usually take a water break every 10 to 15 minutes. If a player needs another water break before or after each one, the player is allowed to, Greenmier noted.
“We set up water jugs on the field so they have access to it,” Greenmier said. “We tell the parents to bring water bottles. Water is also provided by us, too.”
The Jr. Flames will play all of their home games at McNair High this season. The four teams’ first home game is against the Colts on Saturday, Aug. 31.
Kids who are still interested in competing — football or cheer — can still sign-up up until the third game of the season, which will be Saturday, Sept. 7. This applies for all four area teams.
To sign up with the Jr. Flames, visit their website at lodijuniorflames.com.
Lodi Titans
Mike Shinn is the president of this youth football program. Jessica Cron serves as vice-president and Brandon Chaney is the athletic director.
According to Shinn, there are 145 players combined on all four teams. Counting the cheerleaders, there are 170.
On Saturday, the Titans open the season against the Jr. Warriors at the renovated Warrior Stadium on the Galt High campus.
The Titans practice at Tokay High, on the field that is on the east side of Hubbard Field. The Titans will play their home games at Tokay’s renovated stadium this season.
“This year is kind of cool because they have a new field,” said Shinn, who is referring to Tokay’s three football teams playing at their on-campus stadium.
The Titans are still taking sign-ups for the starter and junior varsity teams. For more information, visit lodititans.com.
Lodi Colts
According to Pete Perez, football coordinator for the Colts, there are 110 football players for all four teams and 171 in the program, counting the cheerleaders.
The Colts hold their practices at Salas Park. They will play all of their home games at the Grape Bowl. The Colts’ season opener will be at the bowl against the Tracy Buccaneers.
“Everybody is excited that’s for sure,” said Perez, who is the junior varsity head coach. “The first game of the season, and the boys are stoked.
The Colts are also taking sign-ups for their four teams and cheer squads. For more information, visit their Facebook profile page.
Galt Jr. Warriors
After this weekend’s games at Warrior Stadium, the Jr. Flames will hit the road on Aug. 31 when they play the Timberwolves at East Union High.
The Jr. Warriors also have a Facebook page for anyone who is interested in having their kids play on one of the football or cheerleading teams.
