Coach Merv is settling in.
Galt High School named Mervin Brookins to replace Tim Cobleigh as its head football coach in April, and the 2003 Florin High graduate has spent the summer getting to know the team.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Coach Merv is settling in.
Galt High School named Mervin Brookins to replace Tim Cobleigh as its head football coach in April, and the 2003 Florin High graduate has spent the summer getting to know the team.
“Just like with anything new, there comes major adjusting, and I can say that we, on both ends, have adjusted well,” Brookins said. “And we have been open to the new era of Galt High School Football, and it’s been truly an awesome deal so far.”
Brookins grew up in Sacramento, and after graduating from Florin High, he played defensive back for Sacramento City College and for Bethel College, an NAIA school in North Newton, Kan.
Upon returning to California, he played for the Stockton Lightning arena football team.
His coaching career began when he caught on as an assistant with Grant High in 2014. In 2019 he was named head coach at Foothill High in Sacramento. After an 8-4 season, COVID-19 hit, and Brookins founded the Misfits Football Club to play in the AAU Caps League.
When high schools returned to play, Brookins returned to Grant as an assistant.
Now at Galt, Brookins has three simple rules.
“We kind of live by three rues: take care of business at home, take care of business in the classroom, and ball out on the field,” Brookins said. “Our team goal is a 3.0 GPA, and the reason being is because, I don’t want to say I know spot on, but we have this deal where California is the hardest state to get into college. My pitch to the kids is if that’s the standard set by the best, if we meet that standard, we’ve positioned ourselves to get accepted into any state. What I preach to the boys is about positioning.”
Brookins, who will be on campus as a peraeducator when the school year begins on Aug. 8, plans to run an offense out of a single back formation when the team opens against Franklin-Stockton on Aug. 19.
“Offensively, we’ll spread the ball out a little bit, with the intent of keeping true to the run game. We have a solid group of seniors surrounded by young talent,” he said. “It’s interesting taking over a program, because you’re kind of implementing yourself and your views, your thoughts on how the program will be run. You’re catering to four different age groups. The seniors want to go out with a bang, and you really build with that junior and sophomore class.”
Brookins takes over a program that went 1-9 in 2021, and hasn’t had a winning season since going 6-4 under Erv Hatzenbuhler in 2005. Brookins is hoping that getting his players involved in community events will buy dividends when it comes to support through the community.
“What we are asking for from the community in regards to support and getting the boys to come out on Friday night, we tell the boys they have to get out and show their face and support their community, it’s not just take, take, take,” Brookins said. “The community’s been good to us, we’ve been active, we have another community event coming up, going to help at Herald Day, setting up and breaking down.
“Our slogan for the year is #PaintTheCityRed.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.