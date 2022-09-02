All four high school football teams in the Lodi and Galt area head into tonight’s games carrying a 2-0 record, and there are some winnable games on tonight’s slate.
A 3-0 start is within reach across the board.
Lodi and Tokay will both face opponents that are 0-2, though the circumstances are far different. Tokay will hit to road to Sacramento to face a winless Kennedy team, with losses to Bear Creek and Rio Linda.
“It’s weird, because what we see on film is they have some talented guys on the team, and the scoreboard isn’t reflecting the talent we’re seeing,” Tokay coach Collin Rhoads said. “They lost to Bear River and Rio Linda, which haven’t been winning teams. Last year, their record wasn’t great, but they gave us one of the tightest games.
“I tell the guys, we’re 2-0 and they’re 0-2, but if we’re not prepared and don’t take care of ourselves and our business, we could lose this game.”
Tokay is still missing players to suspensions from a brawl with Chavez in the opening week, but that didn’t hold the Tigers back in last week’s 23-6 win over Bear Creek. Rhoads credited the team’s 6-point defensive effort to defensive coordinator Josh Sitkin.
“I think it was just a good game plan, and we were ready for every formation,” Rhoads said. “They had some tendencies out of certain formations that we prepared for, and our pass rush was getting to the quarterback play after play, that guy was running for his life. Richard Mendonca had two and half sacks, and Jason Evans was blitzing the whole night.”
Lodi, meanwhile, is coming off of a 48-27 rout over Damonte Ranch out of Reno, and will face a winless Chavez team that is also still missing players from that Week 0 brawl, and lost 45-28 last Friday to Grace Davis out of Modesto.
“It’s four quarters, high intensity,” said Lodi coach George Duenas. “They’re going to have to put some guys out there that aren’t ready for varsity football yet.”
With that, Duenas doesn’t expect his players to take the game lightly.
“I expect my guys to come out with intensity, and play hard,” Duenas said. “The biggest way to show respect is to give someone your best. So we’ve still got to go out there, we’ve still got to line up and play. They’re still lining up to beat us.”
Lodi showed its speed and breakaway potential last week when Kaiden Merryman broke off two long touchdowns in the first three minutes of the game. The Flames also have home run hitter Maceo McDowell, who is healthy after a hamstring injury but may not play.
“We’ll probably bring him out next week and see how he’s doing,” Duenas said. “We have the bye week the week after next week (against Franklin-Elk Grove), so we can rest him after that. We just want him 100 miles an hour by the time we hit league.”
Up in Galt, both high schools are going on the road tonight, with Galt (2-0) at Colfax (1-1) and Liberty Ranch (2-0) at Linden.
Galt hasn’t had a 2-0 start since 2014, and is coming off of a 45-8 victory over Highlands, the team’s biggest win margin since 2-18.
Colfax is a bit of a different animal, coming off of a 7-3 season last year and a 17-13 win over Woodland last week.
Galt quarterback Cole Erman has had a hand in most of Galt’s scoring, with five touchdowns in the air and another two on the ground. Kayson Jones has also thrown a pair of scores, and caught two. Tyler Zulim has four touchdown receptions.
Last year’s matchup went Colfax’s way with a 34-6 score as part of the Warriors’ 1-9 season.
Liberty Ranch will also be looking for a bit of revenge from last season, which saw Linden beat the Hawks 24-21 in the Hawks’ opener. Liberty Ranch is coming off of a 49-20 win over Natomas, and Linden shut out Vacaville Christian 44-0 last week.
Liberty Ranch has done most of its offense on the ground, with 363 yards and nine touchdowns from Arthur Draeger across the first two games, along with 164 yards and a score from quarterback Kymani Fenika, who also had 153 yards and a score in the air.
Linden had a ground game as well, with Joe Cowan running for 296 yards and two scores in the first two games. Quarterback Joey Stearns had 230 yards and three touchdowns against two picks.
So far, the heat has not affected scheduling for local teams, though farther south in the San Joaquin Valley, teams are moving start times back. Tokay’s Rhoads said Tokay athletic director Jeff Johnston and his Kennedy counterpart are working together.
“There’s been some conversations with their athletic director and our athletic director to put in some suggestions, regulations to take a few more breaks,” Rhoads said, “And a few more minutes in between quarters so our players are kept safe.”
