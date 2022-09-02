Flames crush Damonte Ranch to improve to 2-0

Lodi coach George Duenas talks to his players during a timeout on Friday at the Grape Bowl. Lodi defeated Damonte Ranch 48-27.

 David Witte/News-Sentinel

All four high school football teams in the Lodi and Galt area head into tonight’s games carrying a 2-0 record, and there are some winnable games on tonight’s slate.

A 3-0 start is within reach across the board.