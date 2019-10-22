Sydney Marks
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cal Baptist
Marks, a junior middle blocker, had nine kills in a 3-2 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday, then had seven kills in a 3-2 win over CSU Bakersfield on Monday.
Adriana Baysinger
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Volleyball
College: Sonoma State
Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had six kills and two blocks in a 3-1 loss to Cal State Dominguez Hills on Friday, then had seven kills, two aces and three blocks in a 3-2 loss to Cal State-Los Angels on Saturday.
Arath Chavez
High school: Galt
Sport: Soccer
College: Sacramento State
Chavez, a sophomore forward, notched two assists in a 2-1 win over CSU-Northridge on Oct. 16, one in the 64th minute and one in overtime.
Zoe Offield
High school: Tokay
Sport: Golf
College: CSU Monterey Bay
Offield, a freshman, tied for 55th overall in the Division II West Region Preview on Monday and Tuesday at La Costa Golf Course in Carlsbad, with a 21-over 165 in the two-round event.
Justin Gums
High school: Lodi
Sport: Golf
College: TCU
Gums, a sophomore, tied for 46th at the Georgia Collegiate Invitational, with a 7-over 223 over three rounds.
Wyatt Ming
High school: St. Mary’s
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento State
Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets took down No. 5 Montana 49-22 on Saturday to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the big Sky. Sac State racked up 561 yards of total offense in the game. With two straight wins over top-10 teams, Sacramento rose to No. 7 in the STATS Media Poll for FCS football.
Daniel Garlick
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Whittier
Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, completed two out of three passes in a 50-30 loss to La Verne on Saturday, with 32 yards and one interception.
Zach Fleming
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Dickinson State (N.D.)
Fleming, a freshman linebacker, recorded one tackle in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Presentation College. Dickinson State is ranked No. 14 in the NAIA.
Jack Lopez
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Pacific (Ore.)
Lopez, a junior tight end, had one catch for a 48-yard touchdown as the Boxers defeated Lewis & Clark College on Saturday to improve to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwest Conference.
Manuel Machado
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Machado, a sophomore linebacker, had two solo tackles and two assists in Saturday’s 33-20 loss to Fresno City College.
James McClain
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Delta
McClain, a sophomore lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.
Tomas Picinich
High school: Tokay
Sport: Football
College: Delta
Picinich, a sophomore lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.
Gabe Nino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Sacramento City
Nino, a freshman receiver, had two catches for no yards in Saturday’s 27-3 win over West Hills-Coalinga.
Jake Hayes
High school: Lodi
Sport: Football
College: Butte
Hayes, a freshman kicker, kicked off seven times for 329 yards in Saturday’s 56-30 win over Feather River.
Matthew Hooper
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Yuba
Hooper, a freshman quarterback, took over punting duties in Saturday’s 46-7 loss to Cabrillo, averaging 34 yards across seven punts.
Ramon Flores
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Football
College: Yuba
Flores, a freshman defensive lineman, had two tackles in Saturday’s loss.
Jessica Smith
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Delta
Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had four kills and nine blocks (one solo and eight assists) in a 3-2 win over Sierra.
Giovanna Parino
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Parino, a freshman opposite hitter, had a pair of kills, 46 assists and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Sacramento City College.
Taryn Oberle
High school: Liberty Ranch
Sport: Volleyball
College: Cosumnes River
Oberle, a sophomore opposite hitter, had six kills and four digs against Sacramento.
Benton Peterson
High school: Lodi
Sport: Water polo
College: Delta
Peterson, a freshman 2-meter player, had five goals, two assists and two blocks in an 11-10 win over Modesto on Oct. 16.
Trenton Edalgo
High school: Tokay
Sport: Wrestling
College: Delta
Edalgo, a sophomore wrestling at 141 pounds, went 2-0 during a pair of dual matches in Sacramento on Oct. 17 — a 36-20 loss to Sacramento and a 42-10 loss to Sierra.
Seth Chaney
High school: Tokay
Sport: Wrestling
College: Delta
Chaney, a freshman wrestling at 125 pounds, placed sixth in his class at the Modesto Tournament as the Mustangs placed ninth as a team.
Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.