Sydney Marks

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cal Baptist

Marks, a junior middle blocker, had nine kills in a 3-2 loss to Grand Canyon on Saturday, then had seven kills in a 3-2 win over CSU Bakersfield on Monday.

Adriana Baysinger

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Volleyball

College: Sonoma State

Baysinger, a junior middle blocker, had six kills and two blocks in a 3-1 loss to Cal State Dominguez Hills on Friday, then had seven kills, two aces and three blocks in a 3-2 loss to Cal State-Los Angels on Saturday.

Arath Chavez

High school: Galt

Sport: Soccer

College: Sacramento State

Chavez, a sophomore forward, notched two assists in a 2-1 win over CSU-Northridge on Oct. 16, one in the 64th minute and one in overtime.

Zoe Offield

High school: Tokay

Sport: Golf

College: CSU Monterey Bay

Offield, a freshman, tied for 55th overall in the Division II West Region Preview on Monday and Tuesday at La Costa Golf Course in Carlsbad, with a 21-over 165 in the two-round event.

Justin Gums

High school: Lodi

Sport: Golf

College: TCU

Gums, a sophomore, tied for 46th at the Georgia Collegiate Invitational, with a 7-over 223 over three rounds.

Wyatt Ming

High school: St. Mary’s

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento State

Ming, a senior lineman, started at center as the Hornets took down No. 5 Montana 49-22 on Saturday to improve to 5-2 overall and 3-0 in the big Sky. Sac State racked up 561 yards of total offense in the game. With two straight wins over top-10 teams, Sacramento rose to No. 7 in the STATS Media Poll for FCS football.

Daniel Garlick

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Whittier

Garlick, a sophomore quarterback, completed two out of three passes in a 50-30 loss to La Verne on Saturday, with 32 yards and one interception.

Zach Fleming

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Dickinson State (N.D.)

Fleming, a freshman linebacker, recorded one tackle in Saturday’s 42-21 win over Presentation College. Dickinson State is ranked No. 14 in the NAIA.

Jack Lopez

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Pacific (Ore.)

Lopez, a junior tight end, had one catch for a 48-yard touchdown as the Boxers defeated Lewis & Clark College on Saturday to improve to 2-4 overall and 2-1 in the Northwest Conference.

Manuel Machado

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Machado, a sophomore linebacker, had two solo tackles and two assists in Saturday’s 33-20 loss to Fresno City College.

James McClain

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Delta

McClain, a sophomore lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.

Tomas Picinich

High school: Tokay

Sport: Football

College: Delta

Picinich, a sophomore lineman, had one tackle in Saturday’s loss.

Gabe Nino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Sacramento City

Nino, a freshman receiver, had two catches for no yards in Saturday’s 27-3 win over West Hills-Coalinga.

Jake Hayes

High school: Lodi

Sport: Football

College: Butte

Hayes, a freshman kicker, kicked off seven times for 329 yards in Saturday’s 56-30 win over Feather River.

Matthew Hooper

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Yuba

Hooper, a freshman quarterback, took over punting duties in Saturday’s 46-7 loss to Cabrillo, averaging 34 yards across seven punts.

Ramon Flores

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Football

College: Yuba

Flores, a freshman defensive lineman, had two tackles in Saturday’s loss.

Jessica Smith

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Delta

Smith, a freshman middle blocker, had four kills and nine blocks (one solo and eight assists) in a 3-2 win over Sierra.

Giovanna Parino

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Parino, a freshman opposite hitter, had a pair of kills, 46 assists and 13 digs in a 3-2 win over Sacramento City College.

Taryn Oberle

High school: Liberty Ranch

Sport: Volleyball

College: Cosumnes River

Oberle, a sophomore opposite hitter, had six kills and four digs against Sacramento.

Benton Peterson

High school: Lodi

Sport: Water polo

College: Delta

Peterson, a freshman 2-meter player, had five goals, two assists and two blocks in an 11-10 win over Modesto on Oct. 16.

Trenton Edalgo

High school: Tokay

Sport: Wrestling

College: Delta

Edalgo, a sophomore wrestling at 141 pounds, went 2-0 during a pair of dual matches in Sacramento on Oct. 17 — a 36-20 loss to Sacramento and a 42-10 loss to Sierra.

Seth Chaney

High school: Tokay

Sport: Wrestling

College: Delta

Chaney, a freshman wrestling at 125 pounds, placed sixth in his class at the Modesto Tournament as the Mustangs placed ninth as a team.

Do you know of a local athlete that has continued playing at the college or pro levels? If so, the News-Sentinel encourages you (parents, coaches, athletes and anyone else) to update us on how these former athletes are doing. We'd like to update our readers as often as possible. You can reach the News-Sentinel sports department by phone at 369-7035 or by e-mail at sports@lodinews.com.

