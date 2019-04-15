The Tokay High boys badminton team improved to 5-1 in the TCAL with Monday’s 4-1 victory over St. Mary’s, while the Tigers’ girls team fell 5-0 for an 0-6 record.
In boys singles, Ammar Ali and Hasnain won their matches 2-0. At No. 1 doubles, Anis Tehman and Adeel Bhatti won their match 2-0, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Zeeshon Khan and Hamad Khan.
SOFTBALL
Varsity
Ben Holt 10, Elliot 6
Bailey Correia led the Eagles in Monday’s loss, going 3-for-4 with a double and a triple, while Katie Pettersen was 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Sammie Tucker was 2-for-3 with a double, and struck out 11 in the circle.
Karahgan Mayer and Kylie Whittle both went 2-for-4, and Sydnee Johnson had a single as Elliot fell to 3-4 overall.
GOLF
Varsity
Ty Caplin Tournament
The Lodi High boys golf team shot a 419 to place second at the Ty Caplin Tournament at Elkhorn Golf Course in Stockton on Monday.
Vintage High of Napa won the tournament at 415.
Ethan Korock led the Flames with a 3-over 75, followed by Jake Aberle with an 80, Rhett Hill shot an 86, Ryan Chraska shot an 87 and Trevor Topham had a 91. The Flames, undefeated in TCAL play, will face St. Mary’s, with one loss, today at Stockton Country Club.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lodi 8, Antelope 2
Jeffery Werder had a home run and a double with two RBIs in Monday’s victory, while Trevor Jackson got the win on the mound with two hits allowed and five strikeouts.
Logan Stout had two doubles and a single, Logan Morita and Jonthan Charboneau and two singles each, Colton Smithhart had a double and Fidel Ulloa and Angelo Zazzarino had a single each.
Later in the day, Ullow and Nick Hybarger combined to hold Folsom to four runs, but the Flames lost 4-3. Charboneau had a double and a single, as did Jackson, Stout had a home run and Smithhart and Werder had a home run each.
Following the 1-1 day at the College Baseball Match Tournament, Lodi is 14-4.
Monterey Trail 6, Galt 3
Ivan Arana was 2-for-4 and Ethan Reece had a double and two runs, but the Warriors fell on Monday. Hiroto Umeki, Sebastian Soto and Domonic Flores each had singles.
Earlier in the day, Galt fell 12-5 to Millennium, with two hits each from Arana, Umeki, Marco Federighi and Ty Abbott. Federighi had a triple, Logan Mayfield had a double and Abbott had two RBIs.