Kelsi Meier is moving up the ladder in her basketball coaching career, and has a few former teammates along for the ride.
According to an email from Lodi High Athletic Director Robert Winterhalter, Meier, a 2009 Lodi High graduate, has been named the new Lodi High girls basketball head coach. Meier takes over for Brandon Shea, who had been the head coach for the last four seasons.
Winterhalter said that Meier, who has been the Lodi High junior varsity girls basketball head coach the last two seasons, was one of six people who applied for the coaching position.
“Kelsi is an alumni, has an existing history with Lodi, and has a good plan for the future ,” said Winterhalter
Added Meier, “I have goals that I want to reach, and in order to that, I have make advancements. I am thankful for the love and support my family gives me.”
Meier teaches physical education at Parklane Elementary School in Stockton and Borchardt Elementary in Lodi. Both schools are part of Lodi Unified School District.
Meier and her coaches have already started the process to get players ready for next winter. Returning players and girls who played on the JV and freshman teams are working out in the weight room and taking part in basketball drills, in which there are close to a dozen. Most of the girls expected to return this winter are playing on one of the school’s spring sports teams.
“We have multiple athletes,” Meier said. “We understand that they are busy, trying to get their school work done. Once summer starts, we definitely want more commitment from them. Off-season workouts are so important in helping for their success; we can get stronger, get faster and work on our fundamental skills.”
Some of the players projected to return are guard Aiyana Evans, currently a junior who has played on the varsity team the last three seasons. Guards Ashlee Toy and Ashley Vasquez, both of whom are also juniors, are part of that list.
“She’s quick; she can get down to the court on defense,” said Meier of Evans. “I think we have some really quick players. Ashlee Toy is one of the hardest workers on the team; she’s a leader by example. Ashley (Vasquez) take advantage of her shooting opportunities.”
Part of Meier’s coaching staff will be Rebecca Turner and Bianca Duenas, both of whom have also played in the Lodi High girls basketball program. Duenas played basketball with Meier at Cosumnes River College in Sacramento. Missy Selles will be the new JV head coach and Benjamin Brown will return as the Lodi freshmen head coach. Meier said that Selles’ assistant coach will be Liz Sturman.
“It’s not just I, it’s ‘we’,” said Meier, referring to her new coaches. “Since most of us played in the program, we have a loyalty to it. I look forward to working with my coaching staff and appreciate the hard work and hours that they have already put in with me the last couple of years.”
During the 2016-17 season, Meier was one of the assistant coaches for Shea. Before returning to her alma mater, Meier was a graduate assistant coach in the Ottawa University women’s basketball program, where she had played two years at the Ottawa, Kan. campus.
Meier was a three-year starter at point guard on the Lodi High girls basketball teams from 2006-07 through 2008-09 seasons. She started for then Lodi head coach Erin Aitken, who is now one of the school’s assistant principals. During Meier’s sophomore and junior years, Lodi won the San Joaquin Athletic Association titles. During that time span, Lodi posted a combined record of 63-18.
Winterhalter told the News-Sentinel on March 8 that he informed Shea that a teacher in the district was interested in the coaching position. That falls under the Rialto Rule, a state-mandated hiring preference for certificate employees in a school district.
Shea, an off-campus coach, led the Flames to 72-37 record during his tenure. Last winter’s team posted a 15-12 record, but missed out on one of the Tri-City Athletic League’s three playoff berths. Lodi had made the playoffs the previous three seasons.
Prior to taking over the Lodi girls’ program, Shea coached in the Lodi High boys basketball program earlier this decade and the Galt High boys basketball program through most of the 2000s.
