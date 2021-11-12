A pair of Lodi area athletes signed their National Letter of Intent to play sports in college on Wednesday.
Lodi High’s Jake Aberle signed to play golf for Fresno State, and Tokay’s Cade Campbell signed to play baseball for Cal-Berkeley. Both still have their senior season to play.
Aberle took up golf at about 12 and said he’s steadily improved each year. His father, Rex Aberle, played for University of San Francisco.
“It feels good to know where I’m going,” Aberle said. “I kind of don’t have to play at tournaments where coaches are going to be this summer, so I can play where I want to.”
Aberle was part of a Lodi team that went to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Tournament in 2019. During the 2021 shortened season, Lodi won the Tri-City Athletic League.
“We should have a pretty good team,” Aberle said about his senior year. “We should make it to Masters, and we’d like to make it to Norcal.”
Part of his game comes from working with his dad, he said, and part of it comes from working with retired Woodbridge Golf & Country Club head pro Bob Vocker.
“He teaches me, and helps me with my swing,” Aberle said. “I talk through situations I’ve had in tournaments, and he talks about how to approach it a different way. He does a lot.”
Campbell, the starting shortstop for Tokay as well as a pitcher, verbally committed to play for Cal after his freshman year. He was a second-team all-TCAL selection as a freshman, and first-team all-league during his junior year, the shortened spring season that saw him record a .333 batting average with 21 hits, 11 RBIs and 21 runs.