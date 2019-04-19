GALT — Angela DaPrato was looking forward to her second season as the Galt High girls basketball head coach in eight months.
The 2001 Galt High graduate wanted to build on what she feels was a successful first season with the Warriors, which included her and one of her players being recognized for their accomplishments.
But DaPrato won’t have that opportunity.
On Thursday, DaPrato said that she was “forced” to resign as the head coach on March 11. The Galt Joint Union High School Board of Trustees approved of the resignation at its meeting on April 9, DaPrato noted. Had she not resigned, DaPrato, an off-campus coach, was told she would be terminated.
DaPrato said the forced resignation goes back to a meeting with Alan Posey, one of Galt High’s assistant principals last month. Posey, according to DaPrato, handed her the evaluation that is done with all Galt High coaches at the end of the coach’s season.
“I said ‘no, I want to meet with somebody regarding my evaluation,’” DaPrato said.
DaPrato said that Posey told her that there were a “bunch of headaches” this past season with the program.
“No one brought that to my attention,” DaPrato said.
In DaPrato’s coaching evaluation that she emailed to the Lodi News-Sentinel, she was rated in many areas on a scale of 1-4, with four being the highest mark. On that evaluation, DaPrato received mostly threes. Two areas that she received a 2 were in understanding and implementation of budget and ability to adjust to strategies in game situations.
She said there were issues between her and Lee McCowan, who completed his first season as the Galt High boys basketball this past winter. McCowan is also an off-campus coach.
“I knew that in the past, the boys basketball coach had some issues with me,” said DaPrato of McCowan. “He was inappropriate with me regarding his demeanor toward me as bullying, which I believe is harassment.”
Before she received her evaluation, DaPrato said she received a phone call from Galt High Principal Kellie Beck, who informed DaPrato that she was going to be “fired” from her coaching position unless she resigned. DaPrato met with Posey but not Galt High Athletic Director Matt Silva. DaPrato said that Beck would get back to her.
DaPrato asked Beck why was dismissal being addressed only after one season.
“She told me that I had some negative evaluations from some of my players,” DaPrato said. “I didn’t believe. I said, ‘there’s no way.’”
DaPrato admitted there might have two to three players who may not have been happy with their playing time and/or roles on the team.
“But they have never come to me about what was going on, nor their parents have come to me,” said DaPrato, “so I was shocked by the whole situation. I don’t know why they are refusing to show me the evaluations.”
DaPrato stated that there is a process involved between Galt High coaches and student-athletes if there are issues. The parents or guardian of the student-athlete and the head coach are to have the discussion first. She noted that some of those parents went straight to Silva.
“You’re not supposed to bypass the head coach and go to the athletic director,” DaPrato said. “He (Silva) told that to all of the coaches in the beginning of the year. They never gave me an opportunity to address the situation, if there was a situation with a player or a parent. I was left in the dark about this.”
From 2010 until 2018, DaPrato, who works full-time as a public information officer for CalTrans, was on the Galt Joint Union High School Board of Trustees. During that time, she noted that student-athlete evaluations for coaches at Galt and Liberty Ranch, Galt’s second high school, are in place for reasons.
“It was never meant to be used as a weapon when that process was developed,” DaPrato said. “It’s supposed to be used as a learning tool for coaches to learn what do student-athletes think of them, what’s going right, what is the perception. You’re not going to please everybody.”
She admitted that during her time on the board, the student evaluations that have negative marks on Galt coaches are still coaching at the Galt High campus today. She couldn’t speak regarding the Liberty Ranch coaches, as she has not been on the board since her second term expired last November after choosing not to seek a third term.
“For me to get that, it’s just not right,” DaPrato said.
Julia Baffa, a sophomore guard on this year’s team, spoke highly of DaPrato.
“She knew what she was doing and she believed in us, no matter what,” Baffa said. “It sucks to see her leave so soon because she made a change in our team, not winning a league game in (six) years; she changed that and we couldn’t have done it without her. She was always there for us on and off the court. Couldn’t have asked for a better coach.”
Baffa described the team’s chemistry as “great” during the season.
“We all had a role, even if we weren’t on the court we always believe in one another,” Baffa said. “Couldn’t have asked for a better season.”
This past season, DaPrato saw her team post a 10-16 record that included a 1-9 mark in the Sierra Valley Conference. The Warriors’ lone conference win came 35-29 against Rosemont of Sacramento. That victory snapped a 62-game SVC losing skid; Galt’s last win in conference play was on Jan. 24, 2013 with a 46-45 win over Liberty Ranch.
DaPrato was also named the conference’s Coach of the Year. On top of that honor, one of her senior players in guard Hannah Aguirre was selected to play in the 42nd annual Optimist Basketball All-Star Game, small schools, which was played at Sacramento High on April 6. Aguirre, according to DaPrato, was unable to play in the game due to another obligation.
On Thursday and Friday, attempts were made to reach Beck by email and phone call, and McGowan by phone. They did not respond.
Contact Mike Bush at mikeb@lodinews.com. Follow on Twitter: @MBushLodiSports.