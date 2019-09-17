Today at the Woodbridge Golf and Country Club in Woodbridge, the Lodi and Tokay girls golf teams enter their Tri-City Athletic League match each undefeated in league play.
That is because both teams won their TCAL matches on Tuesday.
Lodi beats West
With the Wolfpack not fielding a full team, Lodi (4-0 in the TCAL, 8-0) was able to rest its starters for Tuesday’s match.
Kaitlyn Gonzalez scored a 55 to lead the Flames on the par-37 Woodbridge Golf and Country Club Lake Course, followed by Emily Coons at 64, Amelia Gonzalez at 66, Marissa Peterson at 67 and Ada Acovado at 68.
Tokay 222, Lincoln 268
Tokay’s surprise run through the TCAL continued with Tuesday’s victory over a team that was supposed to compete for a playoff spot, led by Aleesa Ohata’s 39 at Brookside Country Club in Stockton.
Mariko Hashimoto shot a 43, Annika Hauschildt had a 45, Hannah Hauschildt 46, Elisa Cabrera had a 49 and Emma Buck had a 57.
Tokay (4-0 TCAL) has a showdown with undefeated Lodi (also 4-0 in the TCAL) today at Woodbridge.
Liberty Ranch 280, Galt 307
In Tuesday’s Sierra Valley Conference match at Dry Creek Ranch Golf Course, Liberty Ranch Genevieve Akers fired a 48 for Liberty Ranch in its win over its cross-town rival. Alejandra Oceguera followd with a 49, Ashlin McCormick 54, Madison Alford 62, Berth Mendoza 67 and Hannah Freitas 73.
Raina Saldivar fired a 52 for Galt. Katrina Welch and Brooke Beck each had a 61, Jordyn Dulaney 66, Sabrina Welch 67 and Aina Perez 75.
WATER POLO
Varsity boys
Lincoln 15, Lodi 14
Victor Plunkett scsored 10 goals for Lodi in Tuesday’s TCAL opener, but the Flames fell just short in a nailbiter on the road on Tuesday.
Eli Kim and Jackson McDonald added two goals each, and Sam Meyers had nine blocks and two steals as Lodi dropped to 5-3 overall and 0-1 in the TCAL. Lodi will play St. Mary’s on the road today.
Varsity girls
Lincoln 9, Lodi 6
The Flames dropped Tuesday’s league opener in Stockton, on the heels of a 15th-place finish at the Sierra Shootout Tournament over the weekend.
Against Lincoln, Hannah Wilson scored four goals, Elisa Grim and Aiyana Evans had one each, and Lydia Campbell blocked eight shots.
In the tournament, Lodi opened with a 13-7 loss to El Capitan (two goals each from Grim and Hannah Wilson, one each from Sarah Campbell, Mikaela Schmierer and Madison Rishwain, and seven saves from Lydia Campbell), followed by a 16-6 loss to Heritage (five goals from Grim, one from Wilson and 12 saves from Lydia Campbell).
Game 3 was an 11-9 loss to Justin Sienna (four goals from Grim, three from Elizabeth Decko and one each from Wilson and Evans, seven saves from Lydia Campbell), and Game 4 was a 13-4 win over Alameda with five goals each from Grim and Wilson, two from Sarah Campbell and one from Decko, plus si saves from Lydia Campbell.
Junior varsity girls
Lincoln 14, Lodi 1
Shelby Richardson had Lodi’s lone goal in Tuesday’s loss, and Attyson Valdez had five saves in goal.
Junior varsity boys
Lincoln 12, Lodi 2
Anthony Celli had both of the Flames’ goals.
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity
Turlock Christian 3, Elliot Christian 0
Ava Van Groningen had five kills and two aces to lead Elliot Christian in Tuesday’s Central Calfornia Athletic Alliance loss; the final scores were 25-23, 25-18, 25-19.
Kennedy Hendrickson adding five assists, two kills and two aces. Bailey Maynard had four kills and two digs, Mia Apolonio had four digs, and Claire Hultgren had two kills for the Eagles.