GALT — Two high school girls soccer teams that had deep runs in the Sac-Joaquin Section playoffs in 2019 met for a non-league game Friday at Hawk Stadium.
Liberty Ranch looked ready to take on Pleasant Grove in the first 33 minutes of their contest. But the Eagles’ flight in the second half led to a 6-0 win over Liberty Ranch.
“Hats off to Pleasant Grove; the moved the ball really well,” said Liberty Ranch coach Robert Huarte.
Liberty Ranch (5-5-2) held Pleasant Grove (9-1-2), out of Elk Grove, from scoring thanks to solid defensive play down the sidelines. From the back field for the Hawks in Ashlynn Staley, Alicea Castaneda, Marissa Regla and Mia Salmeri. Joining them at midfield included two, four-year returning players in seniors Sydney Klink and Alyssa Rios, along with juniors Taylor Kanelos and Alexa Chavez and sophomores Alejandra Martinez and Kaytlynn Staley.
“I thought that our defensive line worked well,” Huarte said.
On top of that, Liberty Ranch goalie Ariana Anaya, only a freshman, had four saves in the first half and two in the second.
“Honestly, Ariana kept us in the game in the first half,” said Huarte of Anaya.
But on offense, Liberty Ranch only move the ball past midfield twice. Pleasant Grove’s defense contained the Hawks’ offense and forced a lot of passes that went out of bounds.
Pleasant Grove scored its first goal in the 33rd minute of the game. Lauryn Reza got control of the loose ball and booted into the left corner of the net for a 1-0 score.
The second half was all about Pleasant Grove.
In the 48th minute, Ireland O’Donnell scored her first of two goals for a 2-0 lead. Two minutes later, she found another on top of the box for her second goal and a 3-0 lead.
Then at the 61st minute, Pleasant Grove increased its lead to 4-0 when Abigail Lopez sent a high-flying shot into the center of the net. Then 15 minutes later, Emery Ricks tacked on another goal where no Liberty Ranch players were around her when she took the shot for a 5-0 score.
“I thought we lost the middle, completely, the entire game,” Huarte said.
The Eagles’ final goal came at 78th minute when Isabella Cuellar tapped the ball into the back of the net for the final score.
“We didn’t control the middle of the field,” Huarte said. “That led to a lot of shots on goal.”
Last winter, Liberty Ranch won the section’s Division IV title over El Camino of Sacramento. Then the Hawks hosted a California Interscholastic Federation NorCal regional game at Hawk Stadium, but Miramonte of Orinda posted a 3-2 win over the Hawks to ground their post-season run.
Pleasant Grove advanced to the D-I semifinals against Granite Bay, which grounded the Eagles 2-1 in overtime.
On Tuesday, Jan. 9, Liberty Ranch, the defending Sierra Valley Conference champions, opens its quest for another title when it welcomes Bradshaw Christian of Sacramento.
“We’re very good, but we’re very young,” said Huarte, who has four sophomores and two freshmen on the 17-player roster. “They are still trying to fine their identity. We’ll forward with getting together with Bradshaw, and we’ll go from there.”
