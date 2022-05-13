The Lodi High baseball team won again in the Sac-Joaquin Section Division II playoffs on Thursday, beating Laguna Creek 1-0.
Lodi, the eighth seed, has been rewarded with yet another home game, with No. 12 Rio Americano knocking off No. 4 Pitman 7-1 on Thursday. Lodi played at Zupo Field on Thursday after No. 16 Laguna Creek upset No. 1 Woodcreek in the first round of the bracket.
Lodi (18-12) will host Rio Americano (18-11) in the D-II semifinals at 4 p.m. on Monday at Zupo Field.
Lodi tallied just three hits to Laguna Creek's eight, but those hits were a double from Andrew Wright, a single from Luke Toy, and an RBI single from Sean Kennedy to score Toy in the bottom of the seventh inning. The Flames also had four walks, two hit batsmen, and reached base on three errors.
On the mound, Dominic Brassesco pitched a complete-game shutout, scattering eight hits and a walk while striking out eight batters.
TRACK AND FIELD
SJS D-I Championships
A few more local athletes qualified to move on to the Sac-Joaquin Section Masters Meet with their performances at the Division I championships on Thursday at Oak Ridge High in El Dorado Hills.
Lodi had four athletes qualify in field events by finishing in the top eight — two in the high jump and two in the shot put.
In the high jump, Lodi’s Ashlyn Jory placed third after tying with Whitney’s Sammy Schuler and Oak Ridge’s Yeva Yemchuk with jumps of 5 feet even. Jory won the tiebreaker by making the height on her second attempt, while the other two made it on their third.
Her Lodi teammate Aubrey Anderson placed tied for sixth at 4 feet, 10 inches.
In the shot put, Lodi’s Lauren Tadman placed fifth with a throw of 27-3, with teammate Kylie Blum seventh at 26-5.
The track events held their finals on Thursday, and by making the finals (top eight), athletes also qualify for the Masters meet, which takes the top eight from Division I.
On the boys side, the Lodi 4-by-100 relay team placed third with a 43.55-second run, and Tokay’s Marcus Castro placed seventh in the 200 with a 23.15-second race.
In the girls track events, Lodi’s Kiah Aitken placed fifth in the 800 at 2:17.10, and Anderson placed in her second event with a 48.96-second run in the 300 hurdles.
