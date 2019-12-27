Jalen Patterson is now a part of the Sac-Joaquin Section’s top five all-time scorers.
The Liberty Ranch High boys basketball player, a four-year starter at point guard, scored 42 points against Sonora in a loser’s bracket game at the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic on Friday. That helped Liberty Ranch (6-8) post an 86-83 overtime win over the Wildcats.
This was the second meeting this year — but different seasons — between Liberty Ranch and Sonora. On Feb. 22 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Sonora beat Liberty Ranch 73-70 to win the section’s Division IV title.
Patterson’s points gives him a varsity career-high of 2,413 points. That moves him up to the No. 5 spot as all-time leading scorer in the section.
Now Patterson only needs 37 points tie at the No. 4 spot, occupied by former NBA player and Elk Grove graduate Bill Cartwright, who had 2,449 points.
Today at noon, Liberty Ranch continues action at the Modesto Christian Holiday Hoops Classic, as it will play Gregori of Modesto at Modesto Christian High’s gym. Liberty Ranch wraps up play at the classic on Monday.
Lodi 60, Montgomery 59
Four players scored in double digits for Lodi (6-8) in its win over Montgomery on the second day of the Acalanes Tournament on Friday.
Julius Latteri had 16 points for Lodi, followed by Isaac Bishop at 15, Logan Stout 11 and Nathan Shoup 10. Trevor Jackson had four points for the Flames, Stephano and Ethan Bronson each had two.
Today at 2:30 p.m., Lodi wraps up tournament action against Friday’s winner Concord-Tamalpais winner.
West Valley 53, Tokay 50
Ryker Henne scored 12 points for Tokay (3-12), Nick Merrill 11 and Dallah El Kheidi 10 in Friday’s tough loss at the Jaime Angley Hornet Classic Tournament in Redding. Uriel Penaflor had eight points for the Tigers, Huzaifa Wasiq six, Aiyaz Meir two and Nate Starkovich one.
Today at 1 p.m., Tokay plays Friday’s River Valley of Yuba City-McKinleyville winner.
Enterprise 78, Tokay 47
El Kheidi scored 17 points in the tournament opener on Thursday. Henne followed with 14 points, Penaflor and Meir each had seven and Starkovich two.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Pitman 77, Lodi 44
Aiyana Evans scored 18 points for Lodi (3-8) in the winner’s bracket game at the Pitman Holiday Classic in Turlock on Friday.
Savannah Head finished with 10 points for the Flames, Ashlee Toy seven, Annette Vasquez five and Angie Fugazi and Kayleigh Coberly each had two points.
Today at 4 p.m., Lodi will be playing in the third place game.
Orestimba 49, Tokay 35
Aniyah Dean had 17 points for Tokay (6-9) in the second day of action of the Tracy Tournament on Friday. Simone Medieros had four points, plus six assists and five steals, Fernanda Vazquez four points, Mia Misasi three, Aheiena El Kheidi, Jackie Enciso and Sunna Khan each had two and Jenny Corona one.
Today at 3:30 p.m., Tokay plays again. The Tigers wrap up tournament action on Monday.