The Lodi High boys water polo team scored a 16-2 victory over West on Thursday, with 3 goals each from Guy Hein and Koen Amador.
Korben Reed added a pair of goals, and the Flames had 1 each from Evan Peterson, Braden Endter, Dane Cranford, Anthony Celli, Sam Meyers, Blake Ehlers, Dylan Takahashi, Jackson Stilwell.
In the cage, Tyler Christy blocked 4 shots, Endter blocked 3 and Cranford blocked 1.
On Tuesday, the Flames dropped their TCAL opener, 14-8 to St. Mary’s. Endter and Cranford scored 2 goals each while Hein, Christy, Ehlers and Takahashi each scored once.
Peterson had 6 blocks in the cage for Lodi (7-6 overall, 1-1 TCAL).
Lincoln 19, Tokay 3
The Tigers dropped to 1-1 in the TCAL and 4-6 overall with a loss, with a goal each from Camden Perkins, Lucas Nathan and Mark Doria. Ben Plath notched 17 saves, and Justin Carpenter had 2.
VOLLEYBALL
Junior varsity
Lodi 2, Tokay 0
Felicity Johnson had 6 kills, 2 aces and 5 digs as Lodi beat TOkay 25-16, 25-9 on Thursday. Janie Schallberger added 3 kills and 10 digs, Lauren Shinn had 3 kills, 2 aces and 2 digs, and Elizabeth Kanemura had 17 assists, 2 aces and 6 digs.
Freshman
Lodi 2, Tokay 0
Briley Felkins had 4 kills, 6 aces and 7 digs for Lodi as the Flames beat the Tigers 25-13, 25-13. Alexa Dunkin added 7 digs, 3 aces and 2 kills, and Kamdyn Schiess had 3 kills.