A number of Lodi High athletes punched their tickets to the Sac-Joaquin Section Track and Field Masters Championships with their performances on Wednesday.
Others qualified for the finals of the SJS Division I at Wednesday’s preliminaries. The top nine in track events move on to the finals, while in field events the top eight move straight to the SJS Masters. In the finals on Friday, the nine in the track event finals will whittle down to the eight Masters qualifiers.
In the field events, Lodi’s Darrius Hart qualified to Masters in the high jump, taking third at 6 feet, 0 inches, as well as the triple jump, taking sixth at 43-6. Lodi teammate Larry McDowell qualified in the shot put, taking third at 47-6.
In the girls events, Lodi’s Kelsey Siria qualified in the pole vault with a fifth-place finish at 9-9, Tokay’s Stacie Burks qualified in the triple jump with a fourth-place finish at 37-7, and Lodi’s Emily Dubois qualified in the triple jump by taking seventh at 36-3.
In the track events, three Lodi runners qualified to the finals in individual events, along with the 4-by-400 relay team, which placed eighth at 4:10.70.
Tokay twins Kari and Kali Anema both qualified to the finals in the 800, which qualified 12 runners to its final. Kari had the fifth-best time in the prelims at 2:18.99, and Kali had the 10th-best at 2:23.10.
Lodi’s Paige Sefried is in the finals with a first-place time in the 400 at 56.95 and the 200 with a second-place time at 25.67. She won her heat in both events. Lodi teammate Amelia Ellison also qualified in the 400, taking ninth at 1:01.13, and Jackie Westerterp was sixth in the 300 hurdles at 48.41.
Other Lodi athletes in action on Wednesday included Nathan Shoup (14th in the high jump at 5-8), Kent Powell (14th in the shot put at 40-3), Joey Padilla (17th in the triple jump at 40-2.5), Cecilia Chinchiolo (ninth in the discus at 99-1), Raven Edwards (10th in the triple jump at 34-3), Jaydin Rosenberg (12th in the 300 hurdles at 42.07), Ethan Pipkin (13th in the 300 hurdles at 42.34), Brooke Aberle (18th in the 800 at 2:29.83), Frida Rodriguez (21st in the 800 at 2:33.28), Paris Heiser (22nd in the 800 at 2:37.98) and Katrina Chang (20th in the 300 hurdles at 52.34). Ellison added a 16th-place finish in the 100 hurdles at 17.28 and a 16th-place finish in the 300 hurdles at 50.40, and Westerterp added a 19th-place finish in the 400 at 1:04.36.
Other Tokay athletes included Carlos Cotto (10th in the high jump at 5-8), Sunna Khan (20th in the discus at 78-9), Dillon Schmidt (21st in the 110 hurdles at 18.50), Adan Vigueras (23rd in the 800 at 2:07.28) and Aniyah Dean (20th in the 100 hurdles at 17.68).