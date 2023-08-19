The Lodi and Tokay girls flag football teams are ready to hit the field for the first official game in the history of their respective programs.
Not only is Tuesday’s game the first for them both, but the rival schools will play against each other — junior varsity at 4:30, and varsity at 5:30 at Tokay’s Hubbard Field.
“We’re very excited,” said Tokay defensive captain Kayleen Tuavao. “Our rival school is a great place to start.”
Tokay spent Wednesday’s practice inside the school’s new side gym to avoid the 105-degree heat, running plays at half-speed to work on formations and seeing the field.
“At this point, I think we’ve got more than the basics, and I think we’re ahead of most,” said Tokay coach George Bozovich. “I’m comfortable from what I see from the girls, and I think the fact that we have seven seniors, and they all come from previous sports, they’re all aware of what it takes.”
A roster full of accomplished athletes is common for both teams. Tuavao placed fourth in her weight class at the state girls wrestling championships last spring, and several players, such as quarterback Aria Khan and running back Jayda Perez, were key members of the basketball team.
“I think honestly it came a lot easier,” Khan said. “I played basketball, so knowing how an offense works, reading the court, and knowing the plays, I feel like I have an advantage.”
Lodi is no different, with Janie Schallberger, who started for both the basketball team and the softball team, running the offense at quarterback.
“Honestly, it’s pretty cool, because nobody’s seen this before,” Schallberger said. “And then we also have Coach Duenas who knows so much about football, that I feel he prepares us well.”
Duenas, also the school’s athletic director, stepped down as Lodi’s varsity boys football coach after last season. He laughed while talking about installing a triple option offense with the flag football team.
“I thought I was going to be done, but then this popped up and got passed in the state (CIF), so we did a survey, and I just wanted to make sure there was people that wanted to do it, but they weren’t comfortable,” Duenas said. “So I said OK, it’s like starting a football rpogram, get it in the right spot and then we’ll let these guys take over. But yeah, three months of retirement.”
Both coaches have experience starting programs — Bozovich started the girls wrestling program at Tokay , and Duenas began a six-man football team when he was teaching in North Dakota.
“It’s pretty similar, just one more person. The center’s eligible, the quarterback can only run once. So a lot of the trick plays you see in regular football, that’s more your base plays here,” Duenas said. “So a lot of reverses, and I found a way to put in a triple option. That thing has lasted for years, and people still have trouble with it. So I found a way to bring it into girls flag football.”
According to Sac-Joaquin Section assistant commissioner Will DeBoard, the response to girls flag football has been unprecedented, with 70 schools in the section fielding teams this year, and several more districts planning them for next year. It’s enough that the section will host playoffs in two divisions, with the top three teams in each league earning an automatic berth.
“It’s the first girls team, and all of us are doing it. It’s going to be so fun,” said Lodi running back Lauren Shinn. “I’ve never played before, but I feel confident in our team because of Coach Duenas.”
Lodi’s Schallberger has the advantage that her older brother, Adam, was Lodi’s varsity boys quarterback two years ago. Well, maybe not too much of an advantage.
“If we’re being honest, I didn’t really watch his games that much,” the senior said with a laugh. “But it has helped because when I was younger I’d play catch with him in the backyard, and he’s kind of showed me how to throw the football, so it’s helped.”
Duenas, for his part, is happy to have a quarterback who can sling the ball.
“She picked it up, and she’s doing a real good job offensively,” Duenas said. “She’s allowing us to do things that are more advanced, I think, for this stage.”
Lodi’s first action against another team will be against Tokay, but on Thursday, Tokay drove down to Newman, between Tracy and Los Banos, for a scrimmage against Orestimba High.
“I really want to work and see more stuff on our defense,” Bozovich said. “My offense I feel comfortable with, but we do have some young girls that we pulled up that I’d like to see.”
Bozovich, like Duenas, was able to jump at the opportunity to coach the team, and got the team together before the summer.
“We were able to bond with each other over the summer,” Khan said, “and we got used to the heat that we’ll be playing in.”
Added Tuavao, “I think it really changed us as a team.”
