STOCKTON — Tokay football not only fell to Tri-City Athletic League juggernaut St. Mary’s Friday night, but worse, lost several players to injuries during a brutal first half.
The Rams hammered the Tigers 62-3 at Sanguinetti Field in Stockton on their homecoming and senior night, compiling 236 yards of offense and a 48-3 lead by halftime.
Tokay (5-3, 1-2 TCAL) dealt with injuries to senior quarterback Branden Moreno, junior strong safety Malachi Hawkins, senior receiver Xavion Moreno, senior kicker Ricardo Rodriguez and senior offensive lineman Silver Ramirez.
Hawkins suffered a neck injury on a pooch kickoff from the Rams. A St. Mary’s player left his feet in colliding with Hawkins—a play which the Tigers sideline felt deserved a penalty—and recovered the kick.
Rhoads said it’s difficult to see players get injured, but that his team has to look forward.
“We have a lot of guys on the sideline who are hungry to get in,” Rhoads said. “We’ll take a look at film and evaluate next steps for us.”
Rhoads did say that the quarterback Moreno’s ankle injury was minor and they’re optimistic for his recovery.
St. Mary’s (6-2, 3-0) surged ahead quickly on a 48-yard run and 46-yard reception for touchdowns from UCLA-bound Jadyn Marshall. Marshall, who scored on a sweep and a screen pass, bided his time before overwhelming the Tigers with his agility, speed and vision.
“Overall, I’m just disappointed in our effort,” said Rhoads, who’s in his first year as Tigers head coach. “It seemed like they thought they were going to lose the game before we even stepped on the turf.”
Rhoads said it’s difficult to gauge the impact of a night like Friday. Tokay, after all, started the season 4-0 before losing three of its past four.
“We haven’t really been in situations where we’re getting destroyed like this,” he said.
The Rams have beaten the Tigers at least 17 consecutive times, according to MaxPreps. In fact, St. Mary’s hasn’t lost a league game since the section realigned leagues between the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
Tokay hosts Tracy, which was beaten by Lodi 42-35 on Friday, next week.
Tokay freshman drills field goal
At the end of the first half, the Tigers orchestrated their lone scoring drive—14 plays and 63 yards. Ellias Castro powered Tokay with 24 rushing yards on that drive alone.
The kicker Rodriguez was hit and injured—and subsequently carried off the field—on what was a missed 35-yard field goal try. Three players later, in came freshman Gabriela Gonzales, who easily made a 24-yard field goal.
Gonzales, who’s a soccer player at Tokay, tried kicking a football during a tradition called “Fun Friday” in her PE class. “I went up and did it, thinking, I could do it because I play soccer,” she said.
One of the Tokay assistant coaches saw her and recommended she go to practice and talk to Rhoads. Soon enough, she was on the varsity team.
“She’s improving every week. At first, she was just limited to (point after attempts) and now she’s drilling 35-yarders in practice,” Rhoads said. “She’s getting better and better, and I’m proud of her.”