The Lodi High girls swim team placed fifth out of 39 schools after three days of competition at the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships in Elk Grove last week.
Additionally, four Lodi swimmers qualified to compete at the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championships, which are Thursday through Saturday at Clovis West High in northeast Fresno.
The SJS sends its top three in each event to the state meet, with the top four in the diving event. Lodi’s Savanna Berry qualified earlier in the week with a second-place finish.
Lodi’s boys placed 18th out of 37 schools competing.
During the finals on Friday, Lodi’s 400-yard freestyle team of Olivia Stvenson, Ellie Mortenson, Claire DeVries and Molly Thurow placed fourth, but their time of 3 minutes, 35.19 second reached the threshold for state consideration, and the team has been invited to compete.
In addition, DeVries will compete in the 100-yard breaststroke at state. She placed ninth at the section meet, but her time of 1:05.27 slipped in under the state consideration time, and Lodi coach John Griffin was informed later that she had been invited.
The state meet, like the section meet, has a set of automatic qualifying times for each event, where an athlete will autamatically be invited to compete if they hit those times during their section meet. Athletes who hit the auto consideration time will fill in the rest of the spots, but are not automatic.
At the section meet, the top eight times from the preliminary rounds go to the finals, while places 9 through 16 compete in the consolation finals.
Swimmers scoring points for Lodi in the section girls meet were Lexi Reynolds (fourth in the 200 freestyle at 1:57.77 and 15th in the 100 butterfly at 1:00.99), the 200-yard medley relay team of Kaylee Maldonado, DeVries, Stevenson, and Thurow (sixth at 1:50.41), the 200-yard freestyle team of Holly Wilson, Ellie Mortenson, Addie Mortenson and Nina Brandstad (eighth at 1:45.06), Ellie Mortensen (12th in the 100 butterfly at 59.11), Thurow (12th in the 100 freestyle at 54.29), Avery Rhodes 12th in diving earlier in the week, Maldonado (13th in the 50 freestyle at 25.49, and 15th in the 100 backstroke at 1:02.28), and D.J. Mancuso (14th in the 50 freestyle at 26.59).
Tokay’s Taylor Garcia also competed in the girls finals, placing 13th in the 100 breaststroke and 16th in the 100 butterfly.
On the boys side, scoring for Lodi were the 200 medley relay team of Anthony Celli, Dylan Takahashi, Wyatt Reynolds and Caden Zicari (10th at 1:40.72), Temple Marcee (11th in the 100 butterfly at 57.49), Zicari (12th in the 50 freestyle at 22.18), the 400 freestyle relay team of Reynolds, Zicari, Takahashi and Celli (12th at 3:20.16), Finn Moran (14th in the 200 individual medley at 2:14.24), the 200 relay team of Tyler Carson, Moran, Marcee and Jack Joseph (15th at 1:39.85), and Reynolds (11th in the 500 freestyle at 4:45.95 and 16th in the 200 freestyle at 1:45.39).
