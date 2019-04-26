Sammie Tucker and Bailey Correia were the hitting stars for the Elliot Christian High softball team, which fell to Bradshaw Christian 17-3 in the first game of the 16th annual Jim Elliot Christian Tournament at the Eagles’ field on Friday.
Tucker, only a freshman, had two triples for Elliot (4-6) and Correia had a triple and a double. Kylie Whittle and Sydnee Johnson each had singles.
The Eagles will play in the second round at 9 a.m. today. Win or lose this morning’s game, Elliot is scheduled to play again at 1 p.m.
In the other Friday games, Golden Sierra beat Redwood Christian 13-0, Buckingham Charter beat Venture Academy and Ben Holt Prep beat Forest Lake Christian.
BASEBALL
Varsity
Lincoln 11, Tokay 6
Cade Campbell went 2-for-3 for Tokay (2-7 in the Tri-City Athletic League, 3-19) in Friday’s game, along with Logan Drummond and Colby Baker. Drummond, who had a double in the game, also had two RBIs for the Tigers, who finished with eight hits. Tokay also stranded five runners on the base paths.
Junior varsity
Lodi 10, West 3
Hayden Hildenbrand had three of the Flames’ 10 hits in their TCAL home game on Friday, plus four RBIs. Two of his hits were doubles. Bruce Ostiund had two hits, while Lodi teammates Isaac Snyder, Billy Machado, Tyler Meehleis and Chase Devine each had a hit.
On the mound, Domenic Demski went four innings, gave up four hits and struck out four for the Flames. Devin and Mason Davis threw the final three innings.