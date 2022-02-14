The Tokay High girls wrestling team earned some hardware at the Sac-Joaquin Section South Regional in Ceres over the weekend.
The Tigers were the top team at the tournament, with 165 points to beat out second-place Los Banos’ 146. Tri-City Athletic League foe was third at 126, followed by Gregori and Pacheco (also from Los Banos) to round out the top five. Lodi was ninth with 99 points.
Individually, Tokay placed seven wrestlers in the top eight of their weight class, which is the cutoff to move on to the section Girls Masters Tournament, which is Feb. 18 and 19 at Stockton Arena. Lodi qualified four wrestlers.
Tokay had two wrestlers make it to the championship match in Kayleen Tuavao in the 128-pound division and Valeria Flores at 145, but both lost to finish in second place. Other Tigers moving on are Sierra Miranda (third at 113), Cynthia Isordia (fifth at 139), Tayler Marshall (fifth at 152), Karen Gonzalez (seventh at 103) and Irma Gonzalez (eighth at 191).
Lodi wrestlers qualified for the Masters are Jocelyn Shelley (third at 118), Elora Parises (third at 191), Emely Zavala (third at heavyweight) and Azaria Biegler (seventh at 128).
Del Oro won the North Regional with 125 points at Natomas High, with Galt finishing 21st with 42 points, and Liberty Ranch finishing 29th with 32 points.
Galt placed three wrestlers in the top eight to move on to the Masters, with Valentina Ortega placing fifth at 170, Clarissa Phelps placing seventh at heavyweight, and Savannah Suekut placing eighth at 189.
Liberty Ranch has two wrestlers moving on — Kaylee Ceja was fifth at 143, and Bailey Cathey was sixth at 126.
In the boys Division I Championships on Saturday at Del Oro, Folsom won the top spot with 216 points, while Tokay was 16th with 39 and Lodi was 18th with 36.
Five Tokay wrestlers will move on to the boys Masters Tournament, which is also at Stockton Arena on Feb. 18 and 19. Division I sends the top eight wrestlers in each weight class. Francisco Marin was fourth at 195, Alejandro Osorio was eighth at 120, Hashir Arif was eighth at 126, Marcus Mireles was eighth at 132 and Juan Ordinola was eighth at 220.
Lodi has two wrestlers moving on to the Masters in Felipe DeMatos, who was third at heavyweight, and Drew Luiz, who was seventh at 106.
BASKETBALL
Varsity boys
Lodi 68, Tokay 43
Quentin Thompson led the Tigers with 12 points, Noah DeMars had 11, Brosk Sell had 6, Majid Khan had 4, Alex Pimienta and Nick LeBlank had 3 each, and John Dillon had 2 points.
The Section will release its playoff brackets today.
Junior varsity boys
Tokay 41, Lodi 40
Carlos Agbayani scored 12 points and Jayden Fakhouri had 11 as the Tigers edged past Lodi on Friday. Jacob Ray added 5 for Tokay, Will Hubbart and Lino Ruiz had 4 each, Zeeshaun Akbar had 3 and Joshua Young had 2.
Luke Leggitt led the Flames with 14 points, along with 10 from Matt Shinn, 8 from Nathan Morse, 4 from Cole Smalley and 2 each from Conner Overbo and Jacob Bechtold.
Junior varsity girls
Lodi 50, Tokay 18
Isabel Humphrey led the Flames with 12 points in Thursday’s victory, along with 10 points and 6 rebounds from Malia Urich, 10 points from Grace CUller, 9 points, 18 rebounds and 5 assists from Kiah Aitken, 2 points and 5 rebounds from Sam Magana, 2 points each from Jasmine Adkins, Madison Broughton and Emmy Spaletta, and 1 point from Elizabeth Kanemura.
Lodi’s JV team finished with a 24-2 record.