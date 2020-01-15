The Tokay High boys soccer team shut out West on Wednesday in a 4-0 win, led by Eduardo Guillen’s two goals, in the Tri-City Athletic League contest.
Eduardo Rodriguez added a goal and an assist, Jose Contreras had a goal and an assist, and Brandon Razo and Rigo Godoy each had assists.
On defense, Eddie Carbajal, Alexis Ceja, Adrian Garcia and Yahir Cerrano played well on the back line, whil goalkeeper Eric Cahue had 2 saves and Jorge Oregel had 1.
Tokay is back in action on Friday with a 5:30 p.m. home game against Lodi.
GIRLS SOCCER
Junior varsity
Tokay 3, West 0
Carmen Gallo scored all three goals for Tokay (1-1 in the TCAL, 6-3) in Tuesday’s game. Noelle Coffman had five saves.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity
Tracy 85, Tokay 34
The Tigers remained winless in Tri-City Athletic League play (0-3, 3-17 overall) with Wednesday’s loss, with Dallah El Kheidi leading Tokay with 11 points.
Huzaifa Wasiq added 9 points and 4 rebounds, Uriel Penaflor had 5 points, Gurveer Badyal had 4 points and 5 boards, JP Preciado had 3 points and Aiuaz Meir had 2.
Tokay will play next at West on Friday.
Modesto Christian 74, Lodi 49
Isaac Bishop had 14 points and 12 rebounds in Lodi’s TCAL loss in Salida on Wednesday. Nathan Shoup followed in scoring with 8 points, Julius Latteri 7, Logan Stout 6, Stephano Pappas 5, Stephano Casciaro 3, Vinny Montgomery, Hayden Hildenbrand each had 2 and Max Graves-Weil and Ethan Bronson each had 1.
Junior varsity
Modesto Christian 51, Lodi 37
Tony Rivera led the Flames with a double-double in Wednesday’s loss, with 10 points and 19 rebounds. Dylan Scott and Mason Stout had 6 points each, Kevin Dondero had 5, Pierce DeAndreis and Hayden Moreno had 3 each and Steven Whiting and Carter Swicegood had 2 each.
Freshmen
Lodi 71, Modesto Christian 56
Two Flames had double-doubles in Wednesday’s victory, with Connor Davis going for 28 points and 17 rebounds, and Brayden Stout going for 13 points and 12 boards. Conner Moreno added 11 points, Matthew Schiess had 8 points, Christian Huerta had 4, Tarek Maier had 3 and Zachary Stephens and Isaac Maldanado had 2 each.
BOYS WRESTLING
Varsity
Lodi 46, West 24
Lance Elliott, Daniel Romo and Braden Casillas pinned their opponents in Tuesday’s victory. Hunter Ward scored a major decision, and Eric Wise and Preston Izaguirre won by decisions.
Junior varsity
Lodi vs. West
Brock Shipley, Ameer Amzil and Hashain Shah won their matches by pin.
GIRLS WRESTLING
Varsity
Lodi 46, West 24
Elosia Domingez and Elora Parises pinned their opponents on Tuesday, and Anna Rodriguez won by decision.