Liberty Ranch High boys basketball player Jalen Patterson, a junior guard who helped the Hawks win a Sierra Valley Conference title last winter, will be on the same court as the younger brother of a current Sacramento Kings’ player on Saturday.
Patterson and the Twin Cities AAU team, consisting mostly of Liberty Ranch boys basketball players from Galt’s second high school, will be playing in the second annual Elite 8 Fall Preview at Monterey Trail High of Elk Grove on Saturday.
In a press release emailed Wednesday, Patterson is one of 21 college prospects who are projected to play Saturday. Another notable player who is scheduled to compete is Marcus Bagley, who transferred to Sheldon High of Sacramento over the summer. Bagley plays for the Big Dawgs, which is Sheldon’s AAU team. Bagley is also the younger brother of forward Marvin Bagley III, who the Kings drafted as the overall No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft in June.
Twin Cities will play the 1Team1Dream squad at noon on Saturday. The Big Dawgs take on the Stockton Cougars at 11 a.m.