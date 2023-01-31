Brayden Stout led the Lodi High boys basketball team with 19 points in Monday’s 61-48 loss to Lincoln, along with 12 from Matt Schiess, 9 from Asher Schroeder, 7 from Nathan Morse and 1 from Conner Davis.

Lodi (10-15, 4-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will play at Tracy on Friday.

