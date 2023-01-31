Brayden Stout led the Lodi High boys basketball team with 19 points in Monday’s 61-48 loss to Lincoln, along with 12 from Matt Schiess, 9 from Asher Schroeder, 7 from Nathan Morse and 1 from Conner Davis.
Lodi (10-15, 4-5 in the Tri-City Athletic League) will play at Tracy on Friday.
Varsity girls: Tokay 36, West 32
The Tigers got on the board in TCAL play with their first league win on Monday. Tokay (8-15, 1-4) will finish the season at Lodi on Feb. 10.
Varsity boys: West 61, Tokay 44
The Tigers dropped Monday’s game with 13 points from Zeeshaun Akbar, 8 from John Carlo Agbayani, 5 each from Abdullah Munir and Hashir Khan, 4 each from Maeher Dhaliwal and Santana Lopez, 3 from Brock Sell and 2 from Kellen Fiori.
Varsity girls: Lincoln 48, Lodi 23
The Flames dropped to 10-13 overall and 2-3 in the TCAL with Monday’s loss, with 8 points and 9 rebounds from Kiah Aitken, 7 points and 5 rebounds from Norah Mayer, 3 points and 10 boards from Janie Schallberger, 2 points from Emmy Spaletta and 1 point and 5 rebounds from Merry Ferro.
JV girls: Lincoln 61, Lodi 20
Sienna Aitken led the Flames with 6 points in Monday’s loss, along with 4 each from Jocelyn Alvarez and Keily Ramirez, 3 from Amelia Varela, 2 from Jasmine Adkins and 1 from Kylie Blum.
Freshman boys: Lincoln 63, Lodi 57
Jackson Butler led the freshman Flames with 25 points in Monday’s loss, along with 10 from Noah Hufford, 7 from Xavier Davis, 5 each from Cooper Mettler and Matthew Biglieri, 3 from Max Tovar, and 2 from Noah Munoz.
